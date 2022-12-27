Hot Springs tells short rental data

HOT SPRINGS -- The city says 437 business licenses for short-term residential rental businesses in areas zoned for residential use will have been issued by the end of the year.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors lowered the annual cap on licenses in residential areas from 500 to 400 in August, but it wasn't a hard cap. Applications for 2022 licenses submitted before Nov. 1 would be considered for renewal next year, even if the number exceeds the cap on Jan. 1.

Per city code, business licenses lapse if they are not renewed by May 1. An amendment the board adopted for the city's short-term rental ordinance established a process to consider new applications if the number of licenses in residential areas falls below 400 on May 1.

"It is conceivable that at some time in the future those 37 may roll off the records," City Attorney Brian Albright told the board at its Dec. 20 meeting, the final business meeting of the board's 2021-22 term.

The amendment reopens the application window if the total number of licenses in residential areas falls below 400 on May 1. The window would reopen the second Monday in July and remain open until the total reaches 400.

"There is no waiting list," Albright told the board. "There will be no more applications taken until and in such time that the number falls below 400 after May 1."

Short-term rentals in horizontal property regimes, or residential buildings with individual units that can be bought and sold separately, aren't subject to the cap, provided the HPR's master deed was filed prior to Jan. 18 of this year. STRs in planned developments, or customized zones not subject to the restrictions of other zoning districts, were also exempted from the cap, provided they, too, were established prior to Jan. 18 of this year.

Other STR amendments the board adopted at its final business meeting of the year included removing the placard requirement. STRs in residential areas were required to post placards indicating their properties are permitted for STR use. Albright told the board the cost of the placards and delays they caused in issuing licenses justify removing the requirement.

"Quite frankly, they are not being used," Albright told the board. "The police and fire departments have access to the information contained on the placard. Police and fire are not that concerned about not having the placards. The placard has not proven to be a big benefit to the city in regulating this."

The board also established a minimum initial and subsequent annual fee of $200. The STR ordinance sets the fee according to maximum overnight occupancy, charging $50 per occupant. STRs are limited to two occupants per bedroom plus two, meaning up to six occupants would be permitted for a two-bedroom STR.

"There's been some issues about efficiency apartments and that sort of thing," Albright told the board. "In order to avoid any confusion on that issue, it simply spells out there is a minimum fee of $200."

The board also established a $100 fee for processing transfers of STR licenses.