Hunter’s pintail unforgettable memory

Waterfowl hunters spend a few moments now and then looking through old pictures of duck camp, reflecting on cold mornings and warm memories. Robbie Morphew has an even better reminder of a once-in-a-lifetime experience wrapped around a lanyard that holds his duck calls.

The Army Corps of Engineers ranger, stationed at DeGray Lake, was finishing up his ninth season as an Arkansas duck hunter last January when he and his hunting buddy, Noah Johns, decided to try something new. The two almost exclusively hunt public land, but had never been able to get out for the last day of the season, which is open all day instead of ending at noon.

"We'd never actually hunted the last day of the season on public land," Morphew said. "Noah got tied up that morning, so we headed out to one of our favorite wildlife management areas for one last hunt that afternoon."

The parking lot still had quite a few pickups with empty trailers, indicating hunters were looking for limits of ducks. They maneuvered around hunting parties in the marsh and worked their way to spot laden with buckbrush. With a modest spread of decoys and a good observation point for Costa, Johns' retriever, they settled in for their buzzer-beater hunt.

It wasn't long before birds were checking out their spread, but as with most late-season hunts, the ducks were wary of the decoys.

"They were really being finicky," Morphew said. "Most of the groups would make two or three passes, but we just couldn't get them to put their feet down and finish."

With about 45 minutes of shooting light left, the hunters had managed a mallard drake during the hunt.

"We had a pair of pintails start working our spread, but they made a wide swing behind a tree line, and we lost track of them," Morphew said. "We honestly thought we'd seen the last of those two ducks and were getting a little frustrated when, all of a sudden, they came in from the side with their feet down and ready to land."

Both hunters rose and shot at almost the same moment, sizing up the male of the pair, leaving the hen to fly away unscathed.

"I really think I whiffed at my first shot," Morphew said. "But I saw feathers fly off and the drake rear up. You could just barely see the bird splash down through the buckbrush after I connected on the second shot," Morphew said.

Both hunters noticed the numbers engraved in the aluminum were hardly recognizable, and some of the instructions they'd seen on other bands were missing.

They discovered why the band was different during the drive home.

"We tried to enter the numbers from the band on the reporting website a couple of times and finally we got a confirmation," Morphew said. "It said, 'Congratulations on your very old pintail,' then told us the bird was 16 years old!"

The pintail was banded Sept. 11, 2006, the year it hatched. According to reportband.gov, it was banded under the permit of Michael Szymanski of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department near Crosby, N.D., a couple of miles from Saskatchewan. It is the oldest banded pintail harvested and reported in the Mississippi Flyway and the sixth-oldest pintail harvested in the history of the U.S. Geological Survey's Bird Banding Laboratory.

The oldest pintail on record was a 22-year-old bird harvested in Saskatchewan in 1994.