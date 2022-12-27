Hurricane steer away Georgia’s Rams

Two-time Arkansas 5A state champion Jonesboro held off a Newton (Covington, Ga.) team led by a consensus national top-25 player and took a 50-42 win Tuesday evening in the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

University of Connecticut commit Stephon Castle for Newton (5-4) and Elon University recruit Isaac Harrell for Jonesboro (11-1) led their teams into the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Newton also has Jakai Newton, who is a national consensus top 50 player and an Indiana University commit, but he did not play.

The game was hard fought and close throughout, with no team leading by more than 5 until the fourth quarter.

Jonesboro shut down Castle, who was held to just 6 points and 6 rebounds on 2-for-10 shooting. The Golden Hurricane defense played as a unit and the switches were very fast, leaving little space for shooters and shot creation.

“We played really well together on the defensive end. The defensive end has given us chances towin this year. We were spitting and sputtering on offense but our seniors bailed us out tonight,” Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said.

While losing some players after their championship runs the last couple years, this win was big for the Hurricane.

“There’s a lot of players on our previous teams that are now gone. A lot of these guys on the team have different roles of leadership and to create trust within each other and the underclassmen. You have to beat tough teams and go through tough games to be competitive,” Swift said.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN …

It became crunch time. Jonesboro really locked in on defense in the final stretch of the game which opened it up for their offense to find some breathing room.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO …

Deion Buford-Wesson. The Jonesboro guard had 14 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. He also went 7-for-8 from the free throw line, driving to the rim and drawing fouls a lot for his team.

Harrell also put in 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The big man made some big-time shots from the perimeter.



