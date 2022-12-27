• Walter Brown, the retiring legal counsel of Natchez, Miss., suspects that "at least half my law practice has been serving as counsel for boards, such as serving as the city attorney for 25 years [and] the hospital for about the same time."

• River Smith, 20, of Savage, Minn., was denied bail on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and attempting to possess unregistered hand grenades, as federal authorities say he was building an arsenal to use against police.

• Shawn Parcells, who's already serving a federal sentence for wire fraud, was sentenced to serve another year in jail for state charges of theft and illegally obtaining control over bodies, the Kansas attorney general's office announced.

• Kathy Hochul, Democratic governor of New York, announced that a minority-controlled nonprofit organization in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS will be the first of 36 recently licensed cannabis dispensaries to begin selling marijuana to the general public.

• Peter Brand, a former fencing coach at Harvard University, was acquitted of charges that he accepted more than $1.5 million in bribes in exchange for designating a wealthy businessman's two sons as recruits to help secure their admission.

• Rebecca Scofield, history department chairwoman at the University of Idaho, filed a defamation lawsuit against a Texas-based TikTok user with more than 105,000 followers, in which the professor claims she was falsely accused of killing four students at an off-campus home.

• Brittney Griner, the WNBA champion who recently returned to the U.S. from Russia in a prisoner swap, encouraged supporters in an Instagram post to "join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families."

• Alex Jones, host of Infowars, had his motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a verdict requiring him to pay nearly $1 billion to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre rejected by a Connecticut judge.