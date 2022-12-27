Jail to expand grant-funded re-entry effort

The Pulaski County jail will implement a new educational re-entry program to help inmates learn a trade, find a job and get back on their feet.

W.J. Monagle, the Little Rock Workforce Development Board's executive director, said the classes are centered around industrial technician and production jobs, manufacturing and machinery as well as computer programming.

"We're trying to create production workers, especially for the Port of Little Rock because they have an extreme shortage out there," he said. "We're trying to build folks that, you know, have an incentive to show up and earn money and stay out of trouble."

Monagle said the program has an expectation that those who attend are working in their first quarter, or 90 days, after graduation. Each graduate's case manager will check in with them for up to two years to assist them in career training, interview practice, housing, transportation and more.

Kathy McConnell, the jail's re-entry program director, said the program also helps inmates get their records, birth certificates, photo IDs and insurance back.

Monagle said the program can enroll 200 inmates before their release.

"We're going to provide them with the resources and means that they need to be marketable employees," he said. "Whether that's job training or work experience or supportive services, or some kind of emergency services ... Whatever they need."

The development board's past two grants have had a recidivism rate of 9%, Monagle added, with the statewide normal recidivism rate being about 50%.

"That means within a three-year period of time, people who just sort of get out without these programs will go back to prison," he said. "We're kind of demonstrating that, with the proper resources and chances, these people can succeed and they will. It's just channeling those resources towards them."

An officer and a part-time clerk at the county jail will be assigned to the program to get it started while the county is reimbursed by the board, Monagle said.

In November, the re-entry program also received a $1.3 million grant from the Bureau of Justice for the County Sheriff's Comprehensive, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program. A grant administrator, substance abuse counselor and peer support specialists will be hired for the program, McConnell said.

Medical assistance treatment for those who suffer from opioid use disorder is provided pre-release. More rehabilitation services through a partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' medical school are provided for up to three months free until insurance can be provided. McConnell said the program also provides housing upon release.

McConnell said the county jail plans to ask for approval of a Department of Human Services $130,000 grant for a peer support specialist for two years.

"We have 120 men and women in our re-entry barracks," she said. "And they're pretty labor-intensive people who require a lot of hands-on teaching, counseling and help. Plus, we place them once they get out. So, we have to keep up with them along the way. We will be able to do what we're doing, but we will be able to do it more successfully and help more people."

McConnell said that some people are "just flat against re-entry."

"They see that our people are treated differently than other people, and we treat them as people," she said. "We treat them in a humane way. We take them to the classroom, we look at them as students ... What we're trying to do is return better citizens to the streets."

McConnell added that the public needs to understand that it costs money to incarcerate people, around $30,000 a year.

"If you look at the new budget to build the new prison and the new expansion onto the prison at Calico Rock, those are astounding numbers," she said. "So why would we not want to spend a little bit of money while they're in and hopefully not have them in again?"

When McConnell lost her youngest son to a fentanyl overdose three years ago, she decided this is what she wanted to do.

"Fentanyl is killing people at an unprecedented rate, 2,000 people this year alone," she said. "Why would we not treat people? Why would we not help them not die? You can't help someone if they're dead. So let's keep people alive for a little longer until they get it."

The very first thought McConnell had when her son died was that "there's no more hope," but "we want to return hope for people," she said.

The new re-entry program is being established after the Arkansas Workforce Development Board had a $2.3 million grant, provided by the Department of Labor, approved by the Quorum Court. The county jail will be a subgrantee.