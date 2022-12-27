Sections
Judge imposes firearm, travel restrictions on Madison County man charged in Capitol riot case

by Bill Bowden | Today at 4:03 p.m.
A Hindsville man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot won't be allowed to possess firearms for hunting or to travel to other states without notifying pretrial services, a magistrate judge ruled Tuesday.

Brennen Cline Machacek is an insurance claims adjuster who travels to other states as part of his job, his attorney Justin Eisele said Tuesday during Machacek's first court appearance since his arrest on Dec. 20.

Machacek, 32, who is free on his own recognizance, participated in the District of Columbia federal court hearing  via teleconference.

The Marine Corps veteran faces misdemeanor charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Sometimes, in the event of a tornado or hurricane, Machacek might have to travel a considerable distance for his job, Eisele told the judge.

"Being from Arkansas, he does hunt — actually hunt," the attorney said. "So we ask the court, based on the unique circumstances of his case, his background, that the court not impose those two conditions."

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied the requests, saying she didn’t think those conditions were "overly burdensome.”




