King Cotton tourney has a rich and storied history

Travis Creed grew up with a romantic vision of basketball.

His father, Travis "Pete" Creed, made first-team All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference in 1930 and received a watch for his efforts. That watch would be key to Creed's own basketball legacy. Growing up with basketball stories from his father, Creed knew opportunities existed in the sport.

In the early 1980s, high school tournaments during the Christmas season started becoming a trend. Only two major ones existed: the Las Vegas Holiday Prep Classic and the Big Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina. By 1990, there would be more than 30 national tournaments in the country.

But in 1983, Creed, a former bank executive, wanted in the mix along with Nevada and South Carolina.

"I got older and thinking about it," Creed said recently. "I was proud of my dad's success, proud of what he accomplished and I wanted to see if I couldn't duplicate it. I said we ought to have a national high school tournament in Pine Bluff. I got the athletic director at Pine Bluff High School, Dr. Sid Simpson, in on it."

The pair traveled to Kansas City and tried to convince the National Federation of State High School Associations to let them host a national tournament.

"We begged them all day long," Creed said. "They wouldn't change their minds."

So Creed took the bull by the horns and started the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Realizing teams may not just want to show up in a small city like Pine Bluff, he lured them by paying all teams' expenses with the help of host families and businesses. It was the first tournament in the country to pay such expenses.

The tournament started with eight teams in 1983 before the Christmas holiday. A few years later, it began being held between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

It initially had eight teams and later expanded to 12. In the early years, a girls division was created only for Arkansas teams.

King Cotton grew quickly in prominence.

On Dec. 28, 1987, ESPN's Dick Vitale and John Saunders aired the championship game between Flint Hill Prep of Virginia and Pine Bluff, making it the first-ever nationally televised high school game. Flint Hill Prep won that game.

Creed said an early supporter of the tournament was legendary University of Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Nolan Richardson.

"Sid Simpson and Nolan were good friends," Creed said. "Nolan had worked at Texas Western with Sid. Nolan had won the junior college national championship and was then the head coach at Tulsa. When I talked to Sid, Sid said, 'Let's go see him.' We went up to see him. Nolan got on his phone and called a guy named Bob Wade, who was the coach at Baltimore Dunbar. They had won two championships in a row in 1981, 82. Nolan asked Bob if he would do him a big favor and let his team play in Pine Bluff."

Wade brought his team to Pine Bluff and they won the King Cotton.

"He told everyone in the country it was the best tournament," Creed said. "He came back and won the second year. He repeated the claims about the tournament. That just made us as the tournament having success."

"I never had to ask anyone a second time. For 17 years we had nothing but success, but without Nolan's friendship with Bob Wade, we probably would have never had success."

The networking worked perfectly.

By 1990, Sports Illustrated called the tournament a "totem of civic pride."

George Makris Jr., CEO of Simmons Bank, an original tournament sponsor, said Creed and the early leaders around the tournament set out to make it the best in the country. They succeeded, he said.

"By far it was the best high school tournament at the time," Makris said. "Dennis Scott was a ninth grader and we wanted him. We got stranded at the gym and we bummed a ride on the Flint Hill bus.

On the way we invited them to King Cotton. Dennis Scott was [at the King Cotton] two years. They won the tournament both years."

Scott went on to play college basketball at Georgia Tech and was the 1990 ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Year. The Orlando Magic selected Scott as the fourth pick in the NBA's 1990 draft.

At least 35 players who played in King Cotton have gone on to play professionally, including Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Derrick Chievous, Randolph Childress, Doug Edwards, Terry Dehere, Bobby Hurley, Joe Johnson, Jason Kidd, George Lynch, Chris Mills, J.R. Reid, Rodrick Rhodes, Stanley Roberts, Dennis Scott, Ronny Thompson and Corliss Williamson.

By far the most memorable King Cotton was the 1991 championship with a record attendance of 7,600 people at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, when the nation's two top recruits squared off. Future Razorback all-American Corliss Williamson, a Russellville High School Cyclone, faced Jason Kidd of St. Joseph Notre Dame in California.

Leading by one point with less than a minute to go, Williamson blocked Kidd's baseline jump shot to seal the win for the home-state Cyclones. Williamson was named MVP of the tournament, but out of respect for Kidd's performance, he gave his medal to Kidd during the postgame ceremony.

"There are many people who connect Corliss with King Cotton," Makris said. "King Cotton was a groundbreaker."

Each year the community rallied around King Cotton at the holidays with host families showing players and their families around town, taking them to dinner and even housing them.

Makris recalled former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who was a pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, calling games at King Cotton. Huckabee had a television studio in Pine Bluff and he would film the games, later creating a highlight reel.

Once, Makris said, Huckabee's wife, Janet, who played basketball, squared off with Jay Dickey, a Pine Bluff attorney who would later become a congressman for the Fourth District, during a halftime show.

The stories of King Cotton are legendary, and everyone of a certain age has great stories, Creed said. But interest started waning in the late 1990s and so did sponsorships, which at the height of the tournament's popularity was more than 100.

Creed said that led him to end King Cotton in 1999, which by then had become a nonprofit as well as a brand that hosted golf and bass tournaments.

Enter Samuel Glover, who is now director of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation. Around 2009, Glover said, he approached Creed with an idea to bring back the tournament.

"I just wanted the nostalgia back," Glover said. "I realized I didn't have the juice or support to do it by myself, but he was willing to help me."

In 2017, Go Forward Pine Bluff decided to bring back the tournament. Glover said he went to a meeting about King Cotton and Creed attended.

"Mr. Creed endorsed it and me," Glover said. "We also had [Ryan] Watley's tenacious action to getting it done. You add in the commitment of Simmons Bank and the city of Pine Bluff and that is why King Cotton is happening right now. We have the support of the base."

Ryan Watley is the chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff, a coalition of Pine Bluff civic, government and business leaders aimed at improving the city. King Cotton was a keen focus of their initial initiative.

Everyone agrees nothing will ever compete with the heyday of the tournament in the 1980s. It was a different era when cable TV, with channels like ESPN, was innovative and cellphones recording everything live on social media didn't exist. Neither did as many basketball tournaments.

"There's much more competition for these holiday high school tournaments," Makris said.

"It's much harder to attract teams across the country. I like the way they have expanded it to include more Arkansas teams and regional teams. What really stands out, and this has always been the case, is the individual talent of King Cotton, bringing in young men who will be recognized at the next level."