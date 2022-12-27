Liberty utilities survive frigid air

So far so good.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday nights were in the low single digits or not much warmer, creating the possibility of water problems in the city reminiscent of a cold snap in February 2021 that knocked out water service to many residents and businesses.

But Kelli Price, spokesperson for Liberty Utilities, which provides water to the area, said that other than routine issues, the water system was functioning normally.

"Liberty crews have closely monitored the water system serving Pine Bluff and White Hall throughout this extreme winter weather event," she said Monday.

"On Liberty's system, we responded to a 6-inch main leak behind Hunter's Refuge off Dollarway Road last night. Our contractor has been making repairs today, which should be completed soon."

"This leak was on a commercial line and did not result in loss of service. We also responded to a brown-water event at a commercial business yesterday."

"Brown water is not harmful to health and is typically caused by oxidized iron and minerals that build up in water pipes over time and become dislodged. Our crews responded immediately and flushed the system."

Price said crews have also been responding to customer calls regarding frozen water pipes at homes or businesses caused by the subzero temperatures.

"We are assisting customers by turning off water service to allow customers to make necessary repairs," she said.

Overall, she said, the water system has been performing well throughout the cold weather.

"Temperatures are improving but expected to drop below zero again tonight," she said.

"We will continue to closely monitor our system and respond 24/7 as needed. We encourage customers to continue to protect their water pipes as well."

Price said the utility has information regarding preventing frozen water pipes on its website: https://arkansas.libertyutilities.com/pine-bluff/residential/safety/preventing-frozen-pipes.html. Customers should also report any water emergencies or leaks at (855) 382-6511.