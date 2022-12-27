Loyalty keeping Gregory on field

MEMPHIS -- University of Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory's first college game in his hometown for Wednesday's Liberty Bowl won't be his last appearance for the Razorbacks.

Gregory, a redshirt junior who played at Memphis Central High School and IMG Academy in Florida, said Monday he'll return to Arkansas for a fifth season in 2023.

While players across the country are opting out of bowls and entering the transfer portal -- including several Razorbacks -- Gregory said that never was a consideration for him.

Playing in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas, Gregory said, is an experience he didn't want to miss.

"I'm loyal to my family and friends, and to this program," Gregory said. "This program gave me the opportunity to play the game I love.

"It wouldn't be right to opt out or leave. I feel like I owe a commitment to the program and the coaching staff and my teammates to play and stay.

"This is only my second bowl game. I'm very excited to be here and compete."

Gregory, 6-4 and 303 pounds, has played 259 snaps this season with 135 at end and 124 at tackle according to Pro Football Focus. He has 19 tackles, including 4 for losses of 14 yards along with 4 quarterback hurries.

"He's probably the most valuable guy we have there because he can play so many spots and play them well," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "To me, he's Arkansas.

"He's tough and plays hard. I have a lot of respect for him. That's exciting he's going to come back and play for us next year."

Gregory has played in every game this season despite suffering a knee injury in the second week against South Carolina. He underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure after the regular-season finale at Missouri, but said he's feeling good physically for the bowl game.

"The time off has been very beneficial," Gregory said. "You're never going to feel 100% at the end of the football season, but I feel as good as I can right now."

Gregory said he's fortunate he didn't have to sit out of any games in the regular season.

"I felt like I could play, and our athletic trainers and Coach Pittman were very smart with it," he said. "So I continued to play."

Senior safety Simeon Blair, an Arkansas team captain, said it's not a surprise Gregory hasn't missed a game this season.

"Eric's a warrior," Blair said. "No matter what he's dealing with, he'd have to not be able to run at all for him to not be out there on that field.

"He does his job each and every single play. He's a guy you can trust.

"Him always being out there, willing to fight for us like he does, shows how much he loves this team."

Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, a sixth-year senior and team captain, said Gregory is a quiet leader who sets a strong example for the younger players.

"Eric is stoic," Wagner said. "He's very, very tough and won't ever complain. He just keeps working.

"When he does speak, he really means it. He really believes in what he says."

Gregory said being in Memphis has brought back a lot of childhood memories.

"Riding around, I've seen my old neighborhood," he said. "It's a great feeling to be playing here."

Among the young teammates Gregory has helped mentor this season is sophomore defensive lineman Landon Jackson, a transfer from LSU.

"All throughout the year, he's one of those guys who is always consistent on and off the field with his technique, his approach and his attitude," Jackson said. "He's helped me clean up some plays in practice.

"Most guys dealing with what he has been [injury-wise] wouldn't be out there every day like Eric is. But he's always trying to do as much as he possibly can.

"It's extremely impressive. I don't think there's much that could get him off of the football field. It's good to know you have a teammate who wants to be out there with you."

Gregory will be playing for a new defensive coordinator in Travis Williams next season.

Williams was hired from Central Florida, where he also was the defensive coordinator, to replace Barry Odom.

Odom, the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator the past three seasons, was hired as UNLV's head coach.

"We love Coach Odom and hope he does well at UNLV, but we're looking forward to playing for Coach Williams," Gregory said. "I know some of the players at UCF and they texted me about how great it's going to be to play for him.

"They said that we got a great coach and to trust him. That's he's going to be hard on us, but we're going to have fun."

Wagner said it's huge for Arkansas to have Gregory back next season.

"Experience is one of the most valuable things you can have in college football," Wagner said. "He's going to take a big step next year and become an even better player and better leader."