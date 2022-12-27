Mother Nature hampers tournament

King Cotton Holiday Classic committee members' phones started ringing at 2 a.m. Monday.

Many teams from across the country playing in the basketball tournament faced cancelled flights and complicated travel plans, creating delays for their arrival.

That means that the original tournament brackets have likely changed by this morning as travel plans were still being reworked late Monday night. Volunteers were driving to pick up teams stuck in Memphis and a chartered bus from Atlanta was bringing a team whose flight would not connect to Little Rock. It was deemed likely to arrive late Monday night or early this morning.

"The tournament will start Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.," Ryan Watley, a King Cotton committee member and chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff, said Monday. "Who will play when is still up in the air. We don't want kids who have had to travel all night to go straight into playing."

Watley encouraged fans to go to www.kingcottonclassic.org for an updated bracket this morning.

A couple of teams may not arrive at all. The St. John Bosco Braves of Bellflower, Calif., were scheduled to play the Pine Bluff Zebras tonight, but the Braves, because of travel complications, won't attend the tournament.

Watley said Zee Butler, an assistant tournament director and committee member, spent all day Monday on the phone with airlines, bus companies and coaches working on logistics. He said she would probably be up all night Monday to make sure as many teams as possible arrived in the state.

"The whole history and success of King Cotton has relied on volunteers," Watley said. "This situation has shown how much host families and volunteers are willing to go to make sure this tournament is a success."

On Monday night, teams that had arrived for the tournament attended a catered party at Thunder Lanes Bowling Alley. They bowled, shot pool and ate barbecue.

Samuel Glover, the tournament's director and director of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, said it was important to show Pine Bluff's solid brand of Southern hospitality and Pine Bluff love.

"We are resilient," Glover said. "Did we throw our hands up in the air and say, let's cancel? No, we came together and figured out how to keep going."

Teams from as far away as New York, California and Washington, D.C., were asked to play in this year's tournament.

Glover said that in 2017 a push was made by Go Forward Pine Bluff to reinstate King Cotton, the original version of which was founded in 1983 and last played in 1999. The city missed the tournament, Glover said, and in 2018, the King Cotton returned.

"These problems today speak to the spirit of Pine Bluff," Glover said. "Teams feel love when they play here. With all of these problems, we want to make these teams feel like family. That's the spirit we are taking into this tournament."

Teams currently scheduled to appear at press time include:

Beaumont (Texas) United Timberwolves

Coach David Green led the Timberwolves to back-to-back 5A state championships. Six-foot-4 senior shooting guard Wesley Yates is committed to the University of Washington. A consensus 4-star recruit, Yates is considered the second-best shooting guard in the nation by 247Sports.

Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Va.) Knights

Knights Coach Joe Wootten is the the son of legendary Coach Morgan Wootten, who coached 46 seasons at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., winning five national championships. Joe Wootten is in his 24th year of coaching and has 493 wins over 23 years. The Knights' 6-5 freshman guard Adam Oumiddoch is one of the top prospects in the country and has already received an offer from Illinois.

Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) Knights

The Knights have four returning players. Six-foot-5 junior wing Jae'Coby Osborne is one of the top players in the Houston area. Six-foot-five senior forward Christopher Barnett made first team All-District this year.

Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academic Center (Decatur, Ga.) Eagles

The Eagles won a state title last season with a record of 28-4 (15-0 in region play). They ended the season on a 24-game winning streak. They have two seven-foot players -- seniors D.K. Manyiel and Gai Chol. The school produced former Razorback Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola.

Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.) Tigers

Grissom Coach Jack Doss has won 10 Alabama state basketball championships. He led his team to a 24-6 record last season, ranking the Tigers third in Class 3A. Senior combo guard R.J. Johnson is committed to the University of Alabama.

Jonesboro Golden Hurricane

Golden Hurricane Coach Wes Swift led his team to the last two state championships in Class 5A. Last year's team had a 28-3 record. Six-foot-8 senior Isaac Harrell is already committed to Elon University.

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) Indians

McEachern hosts powerhouse players including 6-9 center J.D. Palm, who is ranked No. 11 nationally, and 6-foot-9 Airious Bailey, who is ranked the No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.

Mills University Studies (Little Rock) Comets

Mills Coach Raymond Cooper is in his 10th season, having taken his team to five consecutive state championship games (three titles). His 2021-22 team was 22-8 and 13-1 in conference play. The Comets have seven returning players.

Newton (Covington, Ga.) Rams

The Rams' Charlemagne Gibbons led his team to a 24-6 record last season, making it to the Final Four in Class 7A and winning the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic last year. The Rams' 6-foot-2 senior Marcus Whitlock is ranked No. 15 in Georgia and has offers from University of Alabama at Birmingham, Grambling State, North Carolina A&T and Presbyterian College.

Pine Bluff Zebras

Coach Billy Dixon's Zebras have the 5A-South Conference championship the past two seasons and are off to a 3-0 start in the league (7-5 overall) this season. Junior wing Courtney Crutchfield is a consistent scorer in a lineup that can see three to four guards at one time, and center Jordon Harris -- a recent University of Missouri football signee -- is a strong presence in the post. Pine Bluff faced Jonesboro in the 5A semifinal round last March.

Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) Quakers

Sidwell Friends is known for favorite alumnae Chelsea Clinton and the daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Coach Eric Singletary was named the 2021-22 Winter All-Met Coach of the Year by The Washington Post. The team is ranked No. 13 nationally by MaxPreps and second regionally by The Washington Post. Sidwell Friends is returning nine players from last season's 29-2 team, which won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship.

Silsbee (Texas) Tigers

The Silsbee Tigers' Coach Joe Sigler enters his 26th season as the school's head coach. Last year, he led his team to a 32-7 record and was undefeated in conference play. The player to watch is junior Silsbee guard Jared Harris, who already has offers from Texas Christian University, Auburn, Houston, Kansas State and Louisiana State University.

South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Vikings

The Vikings are currently 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. They rank first in PSAL Brooklyn AA.

White Hall Bulldogs

Bulldogs Coach Josh Hayes is remaking the Bulldogs basketball team. Hayes has overseen a turnaround for the program, going from 5-19 in 2020-21 to 8-18 in 2021-22 to 10-4 currently. His son, sophomore Jai'Chaunn Hayes, is one of the top players in Arkansas.

Windermere (Fla.) Wolves

The Wolverines (7-2, 1-0) are ranked No. 4 in Florida's 7A District 5. Windermere is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian.