• Country music artist Zach Bryan decried a "massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows" as he released Sunday a live album, "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster." "I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show," Bryan wrote in a statement posted to social media, cautioning that he didn't have control of ticket prices for festivals he'll play. The statement doesn't mention Ticketmaster by name except in the new album title, though he tagged the company in a separate Instagram post displaying the track listing. A message seeking comment from Ticketmaster was not immediately returned. Ticketmaster has faced scrutiny in recent weeks, notably around the botched rollout of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. Ticketmaster Mexico is also in hot water over a Bad Bunny concert in which the company denied the December concert was oversold and instead blamed false tickets bought through unofficial channels and "temporary interruptions in the ticket reading system, which unfortunately momentarily impeded recognition of legitimate tickets."

• Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on the loss of her friend, dancer and producer Stephen "Twitch" Boss, over a week after his suicide. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. And we'll never make sense of it. And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway," the former daytime talk show host wrote. "But to honor tWitch, I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing." DeGeneres has in recent days dedicated her Instagram feed to Boss, who was known for being the DJ on her talk show. His wife, Allison Holker, who he met on "So You Think You Can Dance," confirmed his death Dec. 14. He was 40. DeGeneres quickly reacted, saying she was "heartbroken" over the loss of her "family." Holker wrote on Instagram last week stating that Boss, with whom she shared three children, was her "one and only."