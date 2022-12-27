NLR man arrested

after traffic crash

A North Little Rock man was arrested by North Little Rock police following a traffic crash after police discovered drugs in his vehicle and an outstanding arrest warrant in another county.

According to an arrest report, Travis Dean Clary, 34, was arrested about 5:30 a.m. Saturday following a traffic accident at West 15th and North Olive streets in North Little Rock. The report said Clary was found to have approximately 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine in two baggies located in his jacket pockets and a set of digital scales in his pants pocket. He was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There was no record of Clary on the Pulaski County jail online roster Monday night. According to the arrest report, Clary was given a court date of Feb. 23 in North Little Rock District Court.

Plate check leads

to arrest of man

A Jacksonville man was arrested early Monday morning at a gas station after a Jacksonville police officer ran a check on the license plate of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and discovered the owner had multiple warrants out of different agencies and a suspended driver's license, according to an arrest report.

The report said Terrence Deven Miller, 33, became argumentative when police approached and detained him for questioning. According to the report, a search of his vehicle turned up just under two ounces of suspected marijuana, a single hydrocodone pill, a scale, a 9mm pistol and ammunition. The report said Miller was convicted last June on a charge of felony drug possession in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

He was charged with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver, the report said. On Monday night, Miller was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail, according to the online jail roster.

Man drives wrong

way, gets arrested

A North Little Rock man was arrested on drug charges just after 2 a.m. Monday after police stopped him for driving the wrong way on the Interstate 30 frontage road in North Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

After running a check on the driver, 36-year-old Santoney Vaughn, police found that he had a suspended driver's license and had an active arrest warrant issued by the Arkansas Board of Parole, the report said.

According to the arrest report, Vaughn was charged with two counts of felony drug possession as well as several misdemeanor traffic offenses. There was no record of Vaughn as of Monday night on the Pulaski County jail roster.