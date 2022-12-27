Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1922

• The recent decision of the Arkansas Supreme Court declaring illegal the sale of any drug or medicine containing more than enough alcohol to act as a preservative, may result in the request that the legislature enact a law establishing an official pharmpacopoeia for Arkansas. ... The pharmacopoeia gives the percentages of alcohol required for preservation or the solution of various medicinal minerals, herbs, compounds, etc., but this pharmacopoeia has not been adopted by the state, nor has the state at present any similar standard.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1972

HAMBURG -- "A shotgun shell costs about 25 cents, and yet, if I can't get this bird healed, it can cost the United States government as much as $2,000." Harry Courson, the state Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer in Ashley County, made the statement as he studied the injured wing of a great golden eagle that was found starving in a field southwest of Hamburg... Charles Stephens, enforcement supervisor of District C-4 of the Game and Fish Commission, and Levi Davis, District III biologist from Warren, joined Courson in making a cage in which the eagle could safely be brought to Little Rock Saturday to appear on TV in an appeal to hunters and anyone with guns to think before shooting.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- The idea that politicians might be able to add years onto their terms once in office sounds undemocratic to some people. But a Fayetteville alderman has proposed adding two years to the terms of some City Council members to effect a transition from two-year terms to four-year terms that will be staggered so only half the council faces election every two years. The change is necessary because of Fayetteville's recent special census, which put the city's population at 52,967. Arkansas cities over 50,000 are required to elect the city council in staggered terms. ... City Attorney Jerry Rose said the reasoning behind staggered terms is to provide continuity in a large government. Rose said Act 707 doesn't specifically address whether terms of aldermen can be extended. But he said he didn't see anything illegal about it.

10 years ago

Dec. 27, 2012

• Desi Hunter has missed a lot of special days with his family, but he's never missed Christmas... Sitting with his family Tuesday afternoon, Hunter said he was hoping that his record of no calls on Christmas Day would continue. But looking at the weather, he was doubtful. ... And then the call came. Entergy spokesman Sally Graham said the company's employees are on call for all weather events, and as in the case of the snow and ice storms on Christmas Day, which knocked out power to nearly 265,000 customers throughout the state, out-of-state contractors and employees of other utilities also wait for calls. ... After Tuesday's storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the state, Entergy put out a call for 3,500 utility workers to help with restoration efforts.