OTHERS SAY: Unplug Elon Musk

When Elon Musk took Twitter private, he predicted he could turn the oft-criticized but actually pretty well-run social media platform into a profitable machine that was also far more open to a broader range of speech, including lies and hate speech. Musk, siding with right-wing critics of supposedly far-left Twitter leadership, insisted that a new era of openness would create a fairer and more lively community in which hardly any type of expression was actively suppressed.

Every single promise he made has crashed violently against the rocks of reality. There was going to be some regulation of the spread of misinformation--until Musk himself smirkingly spread vile falsehoods. Reinstatements of controversial accounts were to be based on standards determined by a new panel of experts--until they weren't, and Donald Trump got welcomed back. Censorship was going to be consigned to the past--until Musk decided to suspend accounts that dared report on an account that used publicly available data tracking his private jet.

Then Musk tried banning links to other social media sites. The man who called himself a free-speech absolutist was going full authoritarian.

Most hilariously of all, the supposed captain of industry has failed to manage the corporate basics. Musk's firings have been impetuous and arbitrary. His contempt for advertisers has been self-destructive. His schemes to raise revenue have been harebrained. Unplug him.