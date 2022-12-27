Post office’s electric idea

The papers say the United States Post Office is joining the fight against climate change. Good for the post office. Nobody sane likes pollution.

The Associated Press says the administration plans to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the post office fleet. Starting in 2026, the government will start buying electric vehicles for mail carriers. In a few years, all mail delivery trucks will be electric.

"The post office said it is spending nearly $10 billion to electrify its aging fleet, including installing a modern charging infrastructure at hundreds of postal facilities nationwide and purchasing at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks in the next five years. The spending includes $3 billion in funding approved under a landmark climate and health policy adopted by Congress last year.

"The White House hailed the announcement as a way to sustain reliable mail service to Americans while modernizing the fleet, reducing operating costs and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country."

Increasing clean air across the country?

We suspicion the post office won't do much good there. Not now. Not yet.

The energy to drive those mail trucks has to come from somewhere. It doesn't just show up at the end of the charging line. And the American grid is powered by fossil fuels and a lot of coal.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, fossil fuels account for 61 percent of the energy that Americans use every year. The lion's share comes from either natural gas or coal. So every electric vehicle that the government buys, and plugs in, will get its energy mostly from natural gas or coal. Renewable energy like wind and solar account for less than 20 percent of the nation's energy production.

It's not that we're down on electric cars or renewable energy. One day in the future, when batteries get big enough to store energy from wind and solar efficiently and for long lengths of time, the world will be a better place. Or at least a cleaner place.

But technology hasn't gotten there yet. Promising to "increase clean air in neighborhoods across the country" by buying electric vehicles is misleading. We are still plugging our electric cars into coal plants.

If the nation would only turn to more nuclear plants, that would help get to the goal, and quickly. But for years that technology has suffered from NIMBY opponents, to the detriment of the air that we all breathe. For a hint at the political leanings of those who are responsible for this undeserved fear of nuclear energy, look up the No Nukes Concerts from the 1970s, and see who participated.

To go to an all-electric fleet may one day make the United States Post Office a clean, green agency of government. But that day is a long way off. Better to be honest with taxpayers about that.