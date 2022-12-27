King Cotton Holiday Classic schedule revised

The schedule for the King Cotton Holiday Classic tournament in Pine Bluff has been revised due to travel issues.

The schedule, as of early Tuesday morning, is:

11:30 a.m. — Windermere (Fla.) vs. Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.)

1 p.m. — White Hall vs. Grissom (Ala.)

2:30 p.m. — Mills University Studies vs. Silsbee (Texas)

4 p.m. — Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)

5:30 p.m. — Newton (Ga.) vs. Jonesboro (Ark.)

7 p.m. — Pine Bluff vs. Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins

8:30 p.m. — McEachern (Ga.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.)

Two teams, St. John Bosco (Calif.) and South Shore (N.Y.), have pulled out due to travel issues.