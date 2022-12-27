Running concern

MEMPHIS -- Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland took the simple question of what he thought of the strength of the University of Arkansas offense being the 1-2 punch of quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim Sanders and answered it simply on Monday.

"Yeah, their strength is, I think, their strength," Borland said of the 6-3, 242-pound Jefferson and the 6-2, 227-pound Sanders, whose 1,426 rushing yards rank 11th in the country.

"They're big and strong," Borland continued. "Jefferson, the quarterback, has been sacked a lot, but he's probably gotten out of as many sacks as the sacks attempted on him. He's a hard guy to bring down and there's some designed run plays and things like that for him."





With questions at receiver in last year's Outback Bowl, Arkansas kept it simple and hammered Penn State with Jefferson, Sanders and others while churning for 353 rushing yards in a 24-10 win.

The Razorback (6-6) have lost top receivers Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson along with tight end Trey Knox for Wednesday's Liberty Bowl matchup against Kansas (6-6).

So, yes, Borland said he expects Arkansas to try to establish its run on the Jayhawks, whose 193.8 rushing yards allowed per game rank 114th in the country.





"Most teams would try to run on us a fair amount," Borland said. "So no matter what they've lost in the receiving corps and tight end and things like that, they still have the quarterback and they still have all those running backs.

"I thought that was, probably throughout the year watching them, that combination was as good as anything that they did. Not that they can't throw the ball. There's just a lot ... I'm sure they're going to try to run the ball on us.

"We've got to try to control the line of scrimmage and when we've got a chance to get guys down on the ground, we better get them on the ground. That's easier said than done from what I can see."

Jefferson said the Jayhawks haven't pressured a lot but will try to clog up runs lanes.

"They want to junk up the run," he said. "They like to run different line games with their stunts and stuff up front. They're not a heavy pressure team, but they're very gap sound in what they do. It's just being able to point out when they're going to stunt and when they do bring pressure where it's coming from."

Sanders' rushing total is 848 more than he put up as a freshman in 13 games last season, when he had 578 yards as one of four Razorbacks with 500 or more rushing yards, joining Jefferson (664), Trelon Smith (598) and Dominique Johnson (575).





Jefferson had 110 yards and Sanders added 79 yards and two touchdowns in the Outback Bowl. Sanders said he doesn't necessarily expect that type of game plan again.

"I wouldn't say that, because I feel like every bowl game you might see somebody new," Sanders said. "It's a new year. It's giving the young guys a chance to play. You might mess around and see somebody you didn't even think about in this game."

Still, the Jayhawks think the Hogs' proven formula would be hard to veer away from.

"I think it's evident they want to run the ball," Kansas linebacker Rich Miller said. "They do a pretty good job of running the ball. They have a good running back with like 1,500 yards on the season. They're going to do what they want to do. It's up to us to stop it."

Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said the Razorbacks will try to stick with what they do, regardless of personnel losses.

"Our offense requires us to run the ball to kind of open up that passing game a little bit and vice versa," he said. "Yeah, we have lost a lot of receivers, but we still have a good amount of receivers and we still have a lot of young guys that are going to step up to the plate. KJ's been throwing with them this whole bowl time."

Miller was also complimentary of Jefferson.

"He's a nice quarterback," he said. "He's big and athletic. He can throw. He can run. He's got the whole package. As long as we do what we can do, we'll just try to minimize what he can do."

Borland compared Sanders to Jefferson.

"He's a good-sized guy and runs well," he said. "He's got good make-you-miss ability and he runs through a lot of tackles. The games that we've played really well we've controlled the line of scrimmage and played physical up front and tackled well. The games that haven't gone our way, we've struggled in that area.

"They're really good players and that's certainly a high concern."

On the other side of the ball, Kansas has allowed only nine sacks, tied for the sixth-lowest in the country. The low number is a combination of strong pass blocking, a run-heavy attack and the elusiveness of quarterback Jalon Daniels.

"They run a lot of play-action and everything, so they're on the move a lot," Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson said. "They have a really good quarterback and their offensive line blocks really good as well. ... [Daniels] moves around well. He knows when to get out of the pocket and everything."

Said Daniels, "Those big guys up front, they do a good job of protecting us quarterbacks.

"I feel like we do a pretty good job up front of knowing where pressure is coming from and being able to slide the protection that way. If there is a free hitter, I feel like I have the ability to be able to be elusive and make somebody miss."

Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said the low sack numbers are a group affair.

"When you think about pass protection and sacks, there's a lot of stakeholders involved," he said. "That's your line, running backs, and tight ends and your quarterback, of course, and your receivers' ability to get open.

"So it's a credit to our personnel. We also make a concerted effort on not playing bad football and having negative plays, like a sack. How we call the plays. How quickly we get the ball out. The kind of passes that we call. We want to make sure we're, for a lack of a better term, mitigating risk and not giving up a bunch of pressures and sacks."

The Jayhawks counter Arkansas with a similar 1-2 punch at tailback and quarterback. Tailback Devin Neal has rushed for 1,061 yards and 9 touchdowns with 6.2 yards per carry. Daniels has run for 404 yards and 6 touchdowns with an average of 6.4 yards per carry.