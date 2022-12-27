Sanders will nominate Putnam as secretary of Department of Human Services





Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday her picks to lead the Arkansas Department of Human Services, including plans to nominate Kristi Putnam as secretary of the agency.

Sanders said in a news release that she will nominate Putnam, 51, and appoint Mischa Martin, 40, as deputy director for youth and families.

Sanders also said she would appoint Janet Mann, 54, as deputy director of health and state Medicaid director, and Mark White, 49, as chief of staff.

“Kristi and I share a vision for bold reforms that support our neighbors in need, care for our most vulnerable, protect children in foster care, and ensure Arkansans are not trapped in a lifetime of poverty,” Sanders said in the release. “With thousands of employees working in every county of Arkansas, I wanted strong leaders with big hearts and records of innovative initiatives to tackle the challenging issues this department faces, which is why I am thrilled to have Mischa, Janet, and Mark joining our new secretary.”

Putnam said she is ready to take on the role.

“We will protect our fellow citizens while prioritizing reforms and identifying efficiencies and taxpayer savings, which is what I have done throughout my career,” she said in the news release. “I strongly believe that access and opportunity empower people to live their best lives. The governor-elect has great plans to unleash opportunity for all Arkansans, and I cannot wait to get to work alongside her and this team at DHS.”