Student athlete gets way to roll on

ROGERS -- Angel Flores loves being part of the running club at Greer Lingle Middle School in Rogers.

Robert Hill, the school's cross-country coach, said Angel's mom was waiting with her 11-year-old son one day after practice. She asked if Angel, a sixth-grader, could do cross-country.

Hill coaches the school's seventh and eighth grade cross-country teams, and the school's sixth grade running club.

"We saw the wheelchair," Hill said. "We said 'why not."

Angel, despite being a wheelchair-user, started navigating his way along side other runners.

At a school assembly Tuesday, Angel unwrapped a custom, athletic wheelchair to aid his participation in the sixth-grade running club. Dozens of teachers, along with the faculty and some guests, applauded.

The money for the athletic wheelchair was donated anonymously from community members, said Principal Chip Greenwell. He said they had to get Angel's measurements, but wanted it to remain a secret to surprise Angel.

Hunter Woodall, a paralympian, and his Olympian wife, Tara Davis Woodhall, attended the assembly to support Angel. The couple met and talked with Angel after the assembly ended.

Angel is quite a unique athlete for the school, Hill said. He is the first wheelchair athlete he's coached, he said.

Hill described Angel as a motivated athlete who works hard.

"He gives 100% every time he shows up for practice," the coach said. "He always shows up with a smile on his face. He gives everything that he has. He's always excited to be at practice, and he's just a joy to coach."

Hill said Angel's wheelchair concerned him because what if something happened to the chair when Angel was a long distance from the school and how would they get him back.

Angel did loose a wheel on one outing to Andy's on Walnut Street in Rogers, Hill said. Hill said he waiting on runners to come in and he was checking each off and didn't see Angel, so he called the assistant coach and learned there had been a problem with Angel's wheelchair.

They were able to put the front wheel back on with electrical tape and a bike tool, and Angel made it to Andy's, Hill said.

Hill said the team and school are excited about Angel having a different wheelchair that's a little more sturdy and built for him to participate with the runners.

Angel said he was excited to see the wheelchair and he's excited to use it. He said he loves cross-country and anticipates using his new wheelchair in the upcoming season.

Angel said one reason he loves cross-country is because it helps him stay active.

Edith Figueroa, Angel's mother, said she was very happy and wanted to cry. She said she was grateful for the school district helping her son.

Figueroa said her son shows nothing is impossible

"Just because someone is disabled, it doesn't mean that there's limits for them," she said.

Figueroa said her son is an example for people to not give up and continue with their goals.

Greenwell said Angel joined the cross-country team just for fun and is out there every single moment of the day practicing hard with the team.

Angel is now able to be a part of the team even more because he's be able to get on different types of terrain.

Greenwell said Angel works hard inside and outside the classroom and comes to school each day with a smile on his face.