Super Quiz: New Zealand

1. Name the two main islands.

2. What is the capital city?

3. This nocturnal, flightless bird is a symbol of New Zealand.

4. A member of a Polynesian people native to New Zealand.

5. This New Zealander conquered Mount Everest.

6. This series of three epic fantasy adventure films was shot in New Zealand.

7. This team won the Rugby World Cup in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

8. Crossing the "Ditch" to Australia means crossing this sea.

9. Which constellation do the stars on New Zealand's flag represent?

ANSWERS

1. North Island and South Island

2. Wellington

3. Kiwi

4. Maori

5. Edmund Hillary

6. "The Lord of the Rings"

7. All Blacks

8. Tasman Sea

9. The Southern Cross (Crux)