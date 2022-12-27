Swift, Jonesboro aiming to show mettle at Classic

Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift has long been an admirer of the King Cotton Holiday Classic from afar, but distant admiration won't be in the cards for him when the event kicks off today.

He'll have a front row seat for it all.

"That's the biggest thing, getting an invite to something like the King Cotton," said Swift, whose Golden Hurricane will get a chance to make some early national noise when they face highly-regarded Newton, Ga., in the first round of the tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. "It makes you feel pretty good about where your program is because [the committee] doesn't just want anybody playing in it. Last year, we had Arkansas teams win it in both divisions, and that was amazing.

"But just to be invited in it is big because we want to put our kids on those kinds of stages, and it helps prepare us for whatever it is we're going to see in conference play and the state tournament."

Jonesboro, which was supposed to play the Rams at 11:30 a.m. but will now face them at 5:30 p.m. according to Swift because of airline issues, is one of four state teams involved in a 16-team field that appears to be one of the deepest since the showcase was revived four years ago.

Well-established programs from each coast will be present, namely St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., Brooklyn (N.Y.) South Shore and Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C. Windemere, Fla., and Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell will also be on hand, not to mention seven teams from a tradition-rich areas in Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

All eight opening-round matchups figure to be competitive as well, particularly for Jonesboro.

Newton has a slew of NCAA Division I recruits, led by Connecticut commit Stephon Castle. The 6-7, do-it-all guard is as versatile as anyone in the Class of 2023 and is coming off a game in which he scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 5 assists to lead the Rams to a 60-50 victory over Vashon, Mo., last week in the loaded City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

"Usually you can watch a two- or three-minute highlight and say this kid is predominantly this or that and say we're going to give away something," Swift said. "But with [Castle], he shoots it going left, shoots it going right, he posts up over both shoulders. he shoots the three off the catch, he can come off a pin-down and shoot it, and he can come and shoot it off ball-screen action. That's tough to guard.

"But we played Nick Smith last year, we played B.J. Edwards, who's at Tennessee now. I do think Castle has a little bit better body than some of the ones we played in the past, and that's going to present a big challenge once he gets into the paint."

That size isn't reserved just for Castle. Swift noted that Newton's guards in general are bigger than what his team seen so far. But the Golden Hurricane aren't exactly the type of team to shy away from a challenge, either.

Jonesboro is used to playing national powers. It's participated in the renowned Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tenn., not to mention other noteworthy showcases. Earlier this month, the Golden Hurricane beat TACA (Texas) Academy and Dallas L.G. Pinkston in the Battle in the Bluff event at Bartlett, Tenn.

And while Newton is expected to be a stiff obstacle for Jonesboro, perhaps its biggest charge will be internally.

"We're nowhere near peaking, and that's a good thing," Swift said. "We know we're sputtering offensively right now, and there's a number of different reasons for it. We've got to figure it out.

"We're a staff that's probably a little more defensive-minded than offensive-minded, and we've got to flip that script just a little bit in our preparation."

Arkansas teams usually put their best foot forward whenever they've been matched up with acclaimed teams from other parts of the country at the King Cotton, and Swift said believes his group will do that against the Rams.

"Keeping Castle from shooting 10-plus free throws and limiting their offensive rebounds are going to be key," he said. "If we can somehow keep those dudes to nine offensive rebounds, I think we'll actually have a chance to win the game. If we can keep them below 12, I think we'll be in the game.

"If they get up over 12 offensive rebounds, I don't know if we can actually beat them. But hey, that's what competition is all about, and we're definitely going to be up for it."