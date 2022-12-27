Taking inventory

People might find this season a time for inventory and self-assessment.

This is the last column of the year for me in these pages, and news cycles tend to slow as the year winds down. (At least that's the perception; news never stops. But people go on vacations and seek to spend time with their families and put off big decisions and announcements until after the first of the year.)

While calendars are arbitrary, seasons are real. Some people feel the gray seeping in this time of year; they feel cheated by the shortened days and the cold that invades their joints as the year expires. I overdress and take a flashlight on our evening walks, and smile at the boat in the marina decked out with its strand of blinking colored lights.

Maybe our seasonal festivities are a kind of overcompensation--a way to prettify the abyss.

Experience tells us it will not stay this way; the world will turn and the sun will shine and warm us. and before we know it we'll be slogging through another Arkansas summer. In a few weeks I'll be preparing tax returns, and after that probably planning a trip to New York City. We might drive our dog Paris to Savannah to see my mother in the spring; we might go back to Europe in the fall. Santa Fe is calling. Maybe Montreal.

That is not to say things are getting back to normal; there is no normal, and our lives have always been and will always continue to be an exercise in improvisation. (We make plans. God laughs.) These days I just look for opportunities to exploit the moments of grace when they appear and appreciate the routine comfort of everyday existence. At least I have enough self-awareness to know how lucky I am.

I have arrived at a point in my life where I am solvent and secure, partnered to a woman who understands my limitations and loves me anyway. I cannot say all that she means to me because, as my first and most preferred editor, she feels free to delete anything she doesn't believe you need to know.

I have enough friends I don't see often enough that I can afford to lose one occasionally. I might have done that last week and I'm OK with it; there are limits to my good nature. (It's kind of scary how good it feels to get really mad. Righteous anger is like cocaine. I understand why a lot of people seem addicted to it.)

Physically, I have complaints but no crises. I have survived bike accidents and black ice spills, and maybe it's the masking and social distancing, but I haven't been sick in three years. I feel physically competent. (I'm not sure I can still dunk, but can still play most courses from the back tees.)

I've got a daytime job; I'm doing all right.

As for the world, well, the world will go on, as it always has, indifferent to its infestations. Yes, its climate is changing, and that's bad for us, but in a million years all will have been forgotten. No one will remember Putin or Shakespeare, and all our glorious vanities will have been shaken down and reconstituted.

We might hope that in the shorter run that we are emerging from a chaotic period and that we might see some moderation in our politics, but this will only happen if the public demands it. Politics is like any other business in that it's about supplying consumers with the sort of products they think they want, and there will always be hucksters willing to offer miracle cures.

People will fall for scams because that's what we do. We enjoy engaging in magical thinking, and wishing has always been easier than working hard. Most of us feel entitled to a lot of things, but nothing so much as a high opinion of ourselves.

On the other hand, in the real world, where most of us still live the greater part of our lives, people are kind and generous and forgiving of each other's foibles. You witness random meanness on Facebook and Twitter, not so much at Cracker Barrel. The more you know someone, the harder it is to reduce them to a trope, the more obvious it becomes that we are all self-contradictory creatures, torn between acting in our own self-interest or altruistically, in the best interests of our tribe. We are selfish, but susceptible to appeals to our compassion and capable of empathy.

What we have in common is more important than what divides us, but the easy path to power is to set us against each other, using whatever trait or issue seems handy. Appeals to our inherent tribalism are strong, especially when they allow us the chance to rationalize our selfishness as morally right. (Take a bow, Ayn Rand.)

I'm a pessimist in that I expect human nature is what it has always been, and while our technology invariably improves, people don't. People are, as a species, still capable of committing all the atrocities that appear in our history books. We do the same thing over and over again because we can find ways to tell ourselves that this time it is different. (It is wrong to discriminate against people on the basis of their skin color because skin color is an immutable trait that they were born with, but gay people are different because, well, you know, being gay is a "lifestyle choice.")

America is no better or worse than its people. Our founding documents present us with an ideal to which we might aspire, they don't guarantee our righteousness. Being born American only means that you were born in fortunate circumstances, not that you were born better or more deserving than anyone else. That this proposition is in some quarters a controversial statement is a fundamental problem with our kind.

The world does not necessarily bestow honor on the worthy. Nice guys often finish last while bullies prevail. The good are often slaughtered young, while "the wicked man ... prolongeth his life in his wickedness."

Yet this fallen world remains rife with strange beauty and compelling mystery, and human beings will do mad and charming things. We can comfort each other, we can instill hope and joy and find in one another all we need to sustain ourselves. History as we know it may be slowly rolling to a stop, but that is not the end of the world.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.