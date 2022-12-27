Teen arrested in October homicide

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager on Christmas Eve who was the fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with an Oct. 21 homicide near a Little Rock park.

On Oct. 22, Pulaski County deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park and found Kirk Kirkwood, 18, fatally shot outside the gates. According to an arrest report, Carl Kendle, 17, was arrested on a capital murder charge just before 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at a residence at 714 Hadfield Road in North Little Rock.

Deonte Harris, 17, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with the slaying. Jonathan "Papa" Wright, 20, and Justin Davis, 21, were arrested Dec. 7 by police in Dallas, and were returned to Little Rock on Dec. 20, where they remained jailed without bond in the Pulaski County jail Monday night.

Kendle did not appear on the Pulaski County jail roster Monday night, but the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said it does not list juvenile detainees on its publicly accessible jail roster. Harris, who is also a juvenile, also did not appear on the jail roster. All four are charged with capital murder in the slaying.