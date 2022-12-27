Texarkana police seek shooting suspect

TEXARKANA — Police are on the hunt for a 24-year-old man accused in a fatal Christmas Day shooting — the city’s third gun death in December and the second on East 24th Street.

Tarus Walker is wanted on charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. He is suspected in the Sunday morning death of Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana.

Walker is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 170 pounds. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.

About 9:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several 911 calls of shots fired at Brook-hollow Apartments, said Cpl. Les Munn, TAPD public information officer. Upon arrival, officers found the injured Bruce and attempted life-saving measures, but he died.

Information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

On Dec. 4, two men were killed in separate shootings on the Arkansas side.

Joseph Ross, 26, was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store early Dec. 4 on North State Line Avenue and was taken by private vehicle to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where he died. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Later Dec. 4, Keeunta Gilliam, 19, was shot in the 2000 block of East 24th Street and was taken by ambulance to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, of Texarkana surrendered Dec. 13 on a charge of first-degree murder in Gilliam’s death.



