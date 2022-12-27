Texas' Tigers fizzle out Comets for 55-47 win

The Mills University Studies Comets took on the Silsbee (Texas) Tigers on Tuesday in the first day of the King Cotton Holiday Classic with the Tigers coming out on top, 55-47.

Mills (5-7) held star guard Jared Harris to just 9 points on 4-for-10 shooting. The 4-star combo guard has 34 offers and is ranked 91st, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

“Our guys played pretty good defense but we didn’t have a concerted gameplan to specifically stop anybody. I was more worried about the transition defense; that’s something we have to get fixed,” Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said.

Dre’lon Miller picked up the slack for Silsbee (9-11). He finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists on 7-of-15 shooting.

He was everywhere for the Tigers, whether it be scoring, crashing the glass, or finding his teammates. Miller is also a 4-star wide receiver prospect with offers from Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and other universities.

Silsbee Coach Joe Sigler stressed the importance of having two players as good as Harris and Miller.

“We’re kind of spoiled because those guys have been doing that for a long time. You kind of get used to it. It’s a nice problem to have; when one guy is off, then the other is on.”

Mills forced 3 charges in a closely contested first half where the Comets would cling onto a 1-point lead. The Comets had balanced scoring with contributions from a lot of players, with 8 players playing over 10 minutes.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN …

The third quarter started.

Midway through the quarter, Silsbee went on a run to extend its lead to 9 points, and Mills was never able to recover after that. Transition defense was an issue for Mills during this run.

When Cooper was asked why he thought the game got away from the Comets, his answer was: “Transition baskets. We did not stop them. We talked about it at halftime and early how these guys love to get a head of steam. They also get back in transition with intention and we couldn’t get those baskets or get back. That’s where they separated from us.”

THE GAME BALL GOES TO …

Dre’lon Miller. Keaton Cross had 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Comets on 4-for-8 shooting.

NEXT UP …

Mills will face Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.) today, and Silsbee (Texas) will face Windermere (Fla.).



