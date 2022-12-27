UA shows billboard love to signees





Last Wednesday was one of the biggest days in the lives of the University of Arkansas' 19 high school football signees, but it was topped off by the Hogs placing billboards in their hometowns announcing their signings.

Several of the signees posted photos on Twitter of the billboards showing each future Hog in uniform with the Arkansas state flag in the background along with the word "Signed."

Bentonville offensive lineman and Razorback signee Joey Su'a started hearing from friends about a billboard showing him signed with the Hogs near his high school campus.

"I was really surprised that they would place me on a billboard next to Bentonville High School," Su'a said. "I started receiving text messages saying, 'Did you see your billboard?' When I actually saw, I felt the love from the Razorbacks and it made me really grateful to be part of this program and state."

Su'a, 6-4, 331 pounds, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from BYU, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon and others.

He made his way to the location and took pictures of himself flashed up on the billboard.

"I didn't know I was going to be on a billboard," Su'a said.

His friends were impressed by Arkansas' nice gesture.

"That they never seen this before, congratulations, way to represent," he said of his friend's comments.

The billboards were the idea of UA general manger Butler Benton, who positioned the billboards near the homes or schools of each signee with the help of the marketing department that reached out to the billboard companies.

"Mr. Benton texted me and asked if I seen it," Su'a said. "I responded and thanked him for the love."

Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy contacted him on Christmas day.

"Coach Pittman and Kennedy been real busy and they reached out to wish us merry Christmas," Su'a said.

Su'a said he is also appreciative for director of recruiting Carina Hargreaves, director of football relations Maddie Pool and director of football management Charlie Williams and their help with the 2023 recruiting class.

"We as a class for '23 really appreciate the the great job Mr. Benton and Miss Carina and Miss Pool and Coach Charlie Williams have done to get this class together," Su'a said. "The billboard was like an icing on the cake."

Cornerback signee Dallas Young, 6-0, 185, of Gardendale, Ala., said he was humbled by the billboard showing him being a newly-signed Hog.

"It felt great seeing my billboard in the city I grew up in," said Young, who signed with Arkansas over scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State and others. "I know the work is just now beginning but seeing that help show me hard work pays off and if you keep God first and work hard, the sky is not even the limit of how far you will go."

