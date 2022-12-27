Three dead, 2 injured in crashes on state roads in 4 days, authorities say

Three drivers died, and two others were injured, in crashes on state roads in the past four days, authorities said.

Bobbie Nooner, 29, of Little Rock died at 12000 Chicot Road in Pulaski County just after 4 a.m. Saturday, a preliminary crash report from the Little Rock police said.

The report said Nooner was driving a 2013 Chrysler 300 when the car left the road, then struck a tree and a parked 2015 Vanguard Trailer.

The report did not state whether the trailer was occupied, but no injuries were included in it.

Officers from the scene said roads were dry and the weather was clear.

In Crittenden County, a 45-year-old man died on Sunday after a vehicle he was driving overturned, West Memphis police said.

Arthur Moore of West Memphis was reportedly driving a 2006 Chevrolet that was traveling east on Elizabeth lane around 11 p.m., the crash report said.

The report said the Chevrolet left the road about 55 feet east of the Elizabeth Lane’s intersection with South Avalon Street and entered a ditch, where it overturned.

Roads were dry and the weather was clear, authorities said.

In addition, a Tuesday morning crash in Columbia County killed one man and injured two others, state troopers said.

David McClellan, 51, of El Dorado died when a 2018 Dodge Ram that was traveling east on U.S. 82 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles, the report from Arkansas State Police said.

McClellan was reportedly in a 2002 Porsche that was traveling west when it was struck just after 7 a.m. A 2015 Dodge Ram was also struck, troopers said.

The other drivers, a 35-year-old Hope man and a 47-year-old man from Magnolia, were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear.

These fatal crashes bring the number of those killed on state roads this year to at least 596, according to preliminary reports sent to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety as of Tuesday afternoon.

Over 35 fatal crashes have happened in December, according to the reports.