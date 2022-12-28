7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Celebrate the New Year with sliced baked ham and Hoppin' John (see recipe), a dish with black-eyed peas that's guaranteed to bring you luck. Serve it with collard greens and cornbread muffins. For dessert, your ambrosia is a good way to end the meal.

Plan ahead: Save enough ham, muffins and ambrosia for Monday.

MONDAY: Leftover ham works wonders in Fettuccine and Ham Salad. Cook ½ cup sliced carrots until tender; drain and cool. Cook 8 ounces spinach fettuccine according to package directions; drain. In a large bowl, toss 12 ounces cooked chopped (leftover) ham, the carrots and the fettuccine, and 1 small red onion (thinly sliced and separated into rings). In a separate small bowl, mix together ¼ cup tarragon vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil and ¼ teaspoon dried basil. Pour over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Serve warm or cold. Add a mixed-greens salad and leftover cornbread muffins. Leftover ambrosia is your dessert.

TUESDAY: Make an easy meal of frozen Maryland-style crabcakes (SeaPak or another brand) and tartar sauce. Serve with frozen sweet potato fries and deli colelaw. Enjoy peaches with a sprinkle of nutmeg for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Keep the kids smiling with Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches on raisin bread. On the side, add celery and carrot sticks and their favorite dip. Graham crackers and sliced apples make for lots of munching.

THURSDAY: Baked Potatoes are special when they are topped with Avocado Mousse. In a food processor, combine 2 ripe Hass avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, ½ teaspoon dried thyme, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and fold in ½ cup sour cream. Top potatoes and serve immediately. Serve with a spinach salad with hard-cooked egg wedges and whole-grain bread. Make Lemon Pudding for dessert.

FRIDAY: When we're down to our last few food dollars, Tuna Noodle Casserole always comes to the rescue for another good, low-cost meal. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix 2 (6-ounce) cans drained light tuna, 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can cream of celery soup and 12 ounces cooked elbow macaroni. Spoon into a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with crushed potato chips and bake 30 minutes or until heated through and bubbly. Serve with a romaine salad and crusty rolls. For dessert, red and green grapes are easy.

Tip: Add any leftover cooked vegetables to the tuna mixture before baking.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for savory American Lamb and Mint Ragu (see recipe) served over tagliatelle (or other pasta). Add green peas (frozen), along with a romaine salad and crusty bread. Make pretty Cranberry Pear Tartlets (see recipe) for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Hoppin' John

1 ½ cups dry black-eyed peas

1 to 1 ½ pounds smoked turkey legs

1 chopped onion

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Coarse salt and black pepper to taste

1 ½ cups rice

Shredded smoked cheddar cheese for garnish

In a large pot, combine peas, turkey, onion, crushed red pepper and salt and black pepper. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 1 ¼ to 1 ½ hours. Remove turkey legs, remove meat from bone, chop meat and return to pot; discard bones. Stir in the rice; cover and cook 20 minutes or until rice is tender. (Add more water if necessary.) Serve immediately and garnish with cheese.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 304 calories, 22 g protein, 4 g fat, 46 g carbohydrate, 43 mg cholesterol, 382 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

■ ■ ■

American Lamb and Mint Ragu

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ medium chopped yellow onion (about ½ cup)

2 shallots, chopped (about ¼ cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ pounds ground American lamb

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 cup dry red wine

3 cups marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade)

1 pound tagliatelle or other long flat pasta

½ cup part-skim ricotta

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped, plus more for serving

Freshly grated parmesan cheese for serving

Heat oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and shallots and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, stir, then cook 30 seconds longer. Add ground lamb to the skillet, then season with salt and pepper. Use a wooden spoon to break lamb apart. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until browned on all sides. Pour in red wine, then scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Cook 2 minutes at a rapid boil until wine reduces by half. Add marinara sauce, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook for 10 minutes.

Prepare tagliatelle (or other pasta) according to package directions until al dente. Drain pasta and set aside. To ragu, add fresh ricotta cheese and chopped mint leaves. Stir to combine, taste, then adjust seasoning as needed. Simmer until ready to serve.

You can either pour spoonfuls of lamb ragu over noodles or add the cooked pasta directly to the pot of ragu, then toss to coat. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese and additional chopped mint, as desired.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 578 calories, 37 g protein, 14 g fat, 70 g carbohydrate, 81 mg cholesterol, 734 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4 ½

■ ■ ■

Cranberry Pear Tartlets

½ cup fresh cranberries

¼ cup honey

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 /8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 ripe pears, peeled, cored and chopped

2 (2.1-ounce) boxes mini phyllo shells, thawed

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Finely grated orange zest

In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, honey, allspice and cinnamon; bring to boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in pears and simmer 10 minutes or until excess liquid has cooked off. Let cool, then spoon mixture into shells. Divide walnuts and top tartlets; lightly grate orange zest over top. Serve.

Makes 30 tartlets.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 40 calories, no protein, 2 g fat, 7 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 13 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate count: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com