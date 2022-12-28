Arkansas LOTTO Jackpot reaches $1M, other lottery jackpots high, officials say

LOTTO, a game played and won only in Arkansas that is less than a year old, has reached $1 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Drawings for the game will be held at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website.

Tonight's drawing will be for $1,011,000, according to a news release.

The LOTTO game — launched on Sept. 21 — has not had a jackpot winner yet, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 3,838,380, according to the release and website.

“It would be fantastic if an Arkansas lottery player could start 2023 as a millionaire,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director, in the release.

Though there hasn't been a jackpot winner, two LOTTO players have cashed winning tickets for $25,000, and 61 people have won $1,500 or more, according to the release.

To win $25,000, players must match five of the six numbers and have the bonus number, according to the lottery website. The website says the odds of winning that way is 1 in 639,730.

Matching five numbers without the bonus number is how Arkansans can win $1,500, which the lottery website says has odds of 1 in 19,386.

In other lottery-related news, the MegaMillions jackpot has risen to $640 million, the game’s website said Wednesday. The next drawing for it is on Friday.

That jackpot is the second highest of the year, said Ashley McNatt, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The highest jackpot recorded for the year was $1.34 billion, and it was recorded in July, she said.

McNatt said the record for the highest MegaMillions jackpot ever was $1.537 billion, and it was set in 2018.

There is yet another jackpot up for grabs. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $215 million, the release said.

That jackpot reached a highest-ever record of $1.9 billion this year, in November, Mcnatt said.

“It’s been a crazy year for jackpots,” she said.