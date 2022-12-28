Arkansas players confident in Scherer

MEMPHIS -- For the first time in Sam Pittman's three seasons as the University of Arkansas football coach, Barry Odom won't be calling plays on defense when the Razorbacks play Kansas in today's Liberty Bowl.

After serving as Arkansas' defensive coordinator since 2020, Odom resigned to become a head coach again at UNLV. He was Missouri's coach for four seasons before being fired and joining Pittman's staff.

Michael Scherer, Arkansas' linebackers coach, is the interim defensive coordinator for the Liberty Bowl.

Pittman said that with extra bowl practices, having an interim defensive coordinator won't adversely affect the Razorbacks.

"What I'm trying to tell you is there's no excuse for what happens tomorrow," Pittman said Tuesday. "None. We've had plenty of time to get ready for this game.





"Mike Scherer's a capable football coach. He's going to call the game. And we've got enough players to go out and win the game.

"So I think the guys have been very excited about some of the new things that Mike and the defensive staff have brought. Maybe some different looks that we've brought to the table to maybe, hopefully try to confuse Kansas a little bit."

According to media reports, Odom was close to accepting an offer to be Tulsa's coach, but financial terms couldn't be agreed upon.

"Everybody took a deep breath when Coach Odom didn't go to Tulsa," Razorbacks senior safety Simeon Blair said. "We thought we were in the clear.

"Then we heard about the UNLV job, and that hurt, because we loved playing for Coach Odom and the culture he brought to the defense.





"He instilled in us to run and hit -- and that means you go 100 miles an hour and you hit the person with the ball, and you play like that for four quarters.

"But when we heard Coach Scherer was going to be the interim defensive coordinator, we knew we were in good hands.

"We were excited, because we know how good of a coach he is, and we know what kind of person he is. We know he's going to put us in the best position to succeed on the field."

Scherer, 29, played linebacker at Missouri from 2012-16 for Odom and was a graduate assistant with the Tigers in 2019.

Odom brought Scherer to Arkansas as a defensive analyst in 2020 and he was promoted to linebackers coach in 2021.

"Coach Scherer, he knows the standard and pushes that every day," Razorbacks redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul said. "It's just like Coach Odom was still here the way he structures everything.

"He's out there coaching up everybody. I know it's a little bit of a change for him having to step up to this role and coach linebackers and also the whole defense. But he's been doing a great job with that.

"Everyone is comfortable with him calling plays."

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman have previous experience as coordinators. Adams was the coordinator at Ouachita Baptist and North Carolina A&T, and Bowman was a co-coordinator at Austin Peay and Tennessee-Martin.

"I think it's by committee, how we've done it with the defensive guys we have," Pittman said of bowl preparations.

Travis Williams, a former Auburn player and assistant coach who was the defensive coordinator at Central Florida the past two seasons, has been hired to replace Odom.

But Williams won't have a coaching role today. He has been observing practices to assess personnel since being announced as Arkansas' new defensive coordinator on Dec. 12.

Jake Trump, a defensive quality control assistant, was elevated to the coaching staff for the bowl game.

"Coordinators have a lot of responsibilities, but during the week, there's a lot of dialogue and thought process, and going through your roster and what you can do well," Kansas Coach Lance Leipold said of Scherer filling in for Odom. "And there's always people giving input.

"So whether there's small tweaks, or if it's, 'Well, if I was the guy calling it we'd be doing this a little bit more in this situation,' I'm sure we're going to see that.

"But there's only so much time that you can fully flip it and make it look totally different. So we would expect [Arkansas' defense] to be somewhat similar.

"Barry Odom's one heck of a football coach, and I'm sure within that unit, they're going to want to play well with or without him. And I congratulate him for the opportunity to become a head coach again because they're not easy to get."

Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cam Ball, who figures to make his first career start today with Isaiah Nichols entering the transfer portal and no longer with the Razorbacks, said all of the players have a good relationship with Scherer.

"He knows the game in and out, being a linebackers coach. So when it comes to him calling plays, I feel very confident in him," Ball said. "My teammates, we feel very confident in him that he'll get the job done. And we'll get the job done, too."

Blair said Scherer hasn't changed his approach in the bowl practices.

"He's been the same guy since he was an analyst to an assistant coach to the interim DC now," Blair said. "He's a great teacher and he's also good at building relationships that allow you to go out there and perform to the best of your ability for him."