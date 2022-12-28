Bill proposes permanently adopting Daylight Savings Time in Arkansas

An effort to give Arkansans an extra hour of daylight is set to come up again during the legislative session that begins in January.

House Bill 1039, filed by Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, would permanently adopt daylight saving Time in Arkansas.

"If passed it will still be daylight at 5 p.m. instead of right now, where it's dark," Rye said. "It makes it safer for mothers to get where they are going. I want people to get home safely."

Rye said the bill is reliant on two things: the change being allowed by the federal government, and neighboring states passing their own daylight saving time measures.

"The way we are going to pass this bill is that every state surrounding Arkansas has to adopt daylight saving Time as well," Rye said. "Until that happens, Arkansas will remain on normal time."

A similar bill to move the clocks ahead in Arkansas all year round died in a House committee in 2021 after no lawmaker spoke up in support of the legislation.

Rye said the last time he tried to get the bill passed it went through the House pretty easily but couldn't pass senate committees.

"I will try to talk to the two or three people who had problems with it before it goes through this time," he said.

Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, voted against the bill the last time it came up and said Friday that he wasn't ready to say whether he remains opposed to it.

"As long as the states around us are doing the same thing is the key," he said. "It's kind of different when you cross the border and they are an hour off. Especially for people in places like Texarkana, where you are crossing to just go to work."

Cozart said he doesn't have strong feelings either way about the issue and will make a decision once he reads the bill fully.

"I know it's a more popular thing now to do away with this," he said. "I agree let's do away with it, but how it's done is important."

Rep. Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home, is retiring this year and won't be present for the coming session but said she still opposes the bill. Speaks said she is concerned about school children walking to the bus while it is dark in the mornings.

"When they changed this way back it had to do with children catching buses and trying to help the families, and I think we are losing our cause of what daylight saving time is," she said.

Getting rid of daylight saving time has been an ongoing issue at the federal level for sometime.

In the past five years, 19 states have passed legislation or approved resolutions that would make daylight saving time the norm all year round, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. These measures cannot be enacted currently because federal law does not mandate permanent daylight saving time.

Neighboring states Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana have already enacted legislation or approved resolutions to provide for year-round Daylight Saving Time. Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri have not.

The U.S. Senate in March unanimously approved a bill titled the Sunshine Protection Act that would do away with the biannual changing of the clocks and make daylight saving time the law of the land all year long.

The bill would make daylight saving time permanent beginning next year, meaning the entire country would not turn their clocks back an hour in November 2023.

However, because the bill also repeals the section of federal law that changes standard time to daylight saving time from March to November, states would be forced to choose to operate either on standard or daylight year round, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. States that currently remain on standard time year round would be allowed to continue.

A Monmouth University poll conducted in March showed Americans are in favor of getting rid of the tradition, with 61 percent of respondents wanting to do away with the practice. But there is disagreement when it comes to whether the default time should be daylight saving time or standard time.

Members of the House of Representatives said this year they were too busy with more pressing matters to worry about daylight saving time.

"I can't say it's a priority," Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that regulates such issues, told The Hill earlier this year.