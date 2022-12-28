Buffalo area’s death toll tops 30





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.

Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and major intersections to enforce the city's driving ban.

Residents began to venture out in search of food and supplies as some local grocery stores reopened, even as authorities urged people to stay off the roads because of fears the traffic could hinder rescue and recovery efforts.

"Please, please, please do not drive in the city of Buffalo unless you are an emergency responder," Poloncarz said Tuesday during a news conference. "I am begging. Stay home."





Poloncarz, whose jurisdiction includes Buffalo, said 100 New York State Police members were being deployed to the city along with additional National Guard troops in an attempt to keep drivers off the roads as the county tries to clear streets and allow trucks to bring in food and fuel.

During the storm, several arrests were made for people taking items from stores, which several public officials, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, describes as looting. Brown called people taking goods from stores during the storm the "lowest of the low."





"People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm is just absolutely reprehensible," Brown said Monday.

More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Brown's office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather.

Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.





"This has been a nightmare," he said in an interview Monday. Power had been out for a time at his family's home, he said, so relatives ran a gas stove to keep warm, a practice he acknowledged was dangerous.

"We had to do what we had to do," said Monett, 43. "We would have froze to death in here."

He ultimately made it to dialysis after climbing through the snow and having neighbors help dig out his buried vehicle, sister Maria Monett said.

The National Weather Service predicted that as much as 2 more inches of snow could fall Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo and its 275,000 residents.

"We are a little bit concerned," said Dan Neaverth Jr., the Eric County commissioner of emergency services. He said crews were being deployed not only to plow the streets but also to attempt to remove ice and blockages from county storm drains ahead of what Poloncarz described as a potential "rapid melt."

In Buffalo, the dead "have been found a number of different ways," said Mike DeGeorge, the spokesperson for the Buffalo mayor's office.

"They have been found in stranded vehicles," he said. "They have been found on sidewalks, near street corners. Some have been found in snowbanks. Some have been found because some have been without power since the storm began."

The losses were felt across the region, but nowhere more than in Buffalo, where empty places sat at Christmas dinner and presents remained under trees, never to be opened. More bodies are expected to be found as the snow is cleared or melts.

DEADLY TOLL

Lawmakers, community organizers and disaster experts say the storm's deadly toll is a result of the historic nature of the blizzard, bad timing, a dearth of emergency management resources, and the immense difficulty of trying to force residents who are largely desensitized to severe weather to abandon much-needed jobs, as well as their holiday plans.

The victims were medical professionals trying to get home for Christmas, a soon-to-be father stepping out for milk. One man, found dead in a snowbank, died on his 56th birthday.

Trapped in her car as a blinding snowstorm engulfed Buffalo, Anndel Taylor, 22, texted her family that she was scared. She had been calling emergency services for hours Friday but kept being put on hold.

At midnight, with 4 feet of snow on the ground and her car still stuck, she told her family she was going to try to get some sleep.

"That was the last time we spoke to her," said her older sister, Shawnequa Renee Brown, 35, who lives in Charlotte, N.C.

Taylor was found dead in her car Saturday.

A certified nursing assistant, Taylor had moved from Charlotte to Buffalo about two years ago to care for their ailing father. On Christmas Day, the family gathered in Charlotte, mourning at what should have been a celebration. Taylor's presents were under the tree, still wrapped.

Residents have also blamed officials, saying they didn't do enough to prepare. Erie County, which contains Buffalo, issued a travel ban shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, giving motorists only a 41-minute heads up as many of them were driving to work.

Brown defended the city's response Tuesday, noting that officials had warned the public not to drive after Thursday.

"We are certainly not blaming individuals who were driving; our goal was to save everyone, to respond to every emergency call," he said. "But the act of driving during a blizzard during zero visibility and whiteout conditions, as you can surmise, made the emergency response much more difficult and much more complicated."

The winter blast stranded some people in cars for days, shuttered the city's airport and left some residents shivering without heat. Nearly 5,000 people remained without power Tuesday.

President Joe Biden offered federal assistance Monday to New York, allowing for reimbursement of some storm-relief efforts. Gov. Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo, her hometown, and called the blizzard "one for the ages." Almost every fire truck in the city became stranded Saturday, she said.

Hochul, a Democrat, noted the storm came a little over a month after the region was inundated with another historic snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals are not far off from the 95.4 inches the area normally sees in an entire winter season.

Hochul announced more support to people in western New York, including waiving ATM fees and increasing cash withdrawal limits, as well as measures to expedite insurance claims.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 49.2 inches at 10 a.m. Monday. Officials said the airport will be shut through this morning.

The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least an additional two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country, and power outages in communities from Maine to Washington state.

On the Rosebud Sioux Tribe's reservation in South Dakota, there were plans to use snowmobiles Tuesday to reach residents after food boxes were delivered by helicopter and trucks over the weekend, the tribe said.

Roughly 3,000 domestic and international U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday as of about 1 p.m., according to the tracking site FlightAware. Many airlines were forced to call off flights, but Southwest Airlines was by far the leader.

Information for this article was contributed by Carolyn Thompson, Jennifer Peltz, Heather Hollingsworth and Julie Walker of The Associated Press, by Holly Bailey and Justin Sondel of The Washington Post and by Lola Fadulu, Sarah Maslin Nir and Hurubie Meko of The New York Times.

Alex King rides a snowmobile through a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y.'s Elmwood Village on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)



Mike Sweeney tries to clear snow away from his girlfriend's Volkswagen Tiguan outside their home in Buffalo, N.Y.'s Elmwood Village on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The couple has been out of power since Friday, Dec. 23, due to the blizzard. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)



The Truckee River flows through Downtown Reno, Nev., during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Winter storm warnings have been issued Tuesday for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists are advised that the combination of winds and snow could make travel hazardous. (Jason Bean//The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)



Dennis Waite walks outside Owl Eyes Cafe on Allen Street on a snowy day in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Clean up is currently under way after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)



A car stranded in snow sits in the parking lot of Walgreens in Buffalo, N.Y.'s Elmwood Village on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Clean up is currently under way after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)



Kyle Teed scrapes snow off of his friend's car in Buffalo, N.Y.'s Elmwood Village on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Clean up is currently under way after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties. (Joseph Cook/The Buffalo News via AP)



Emily Quartley tries to avoid falling while running in a large amount of snow in a Walgreens parking lot in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)



Pedestrians cross the street on Delaware Avenue during a snowy day in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Clean up is currently under way after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)



Power line trucks arrive on Allen Street to supply power to apartments and homes in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Many people lost power where they live due to the recent blizzard. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)











Gallery: Winter weather, Dec. 28, 2022







