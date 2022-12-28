Buffalo seals win with ground game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Buffalo built a lead with Cole Snyder's passing and Alex McNulty's kicking.

The Bulls put the Camellia Bowl away with an unrelenting barrage of fourth-quarter runs by Tajay Ahmed for a 23-21 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Snyder passed for 265 yards and Ahmed took over the final quarter with 14 carries.

"This was kind of a small episode of kind of who we've been and what our season looked like," Buffalo Coach Maurice Linguist said. "Just tough yards, grind out play after play. And kind of throw a blanket over the scoreboard and just pound the rock, is what we say."

The Bulls (7-6) chewed up the clock with runs from Ahmed on 11 consecutive plays and one pile-pushing final first down. The former walk-on, who was awarded a scholarship in the spring, finished with 27 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

That last first down meant quarterback Kyle Vantrease and Georgia Southern (6-7) couldn't get the ball back for a final chance against Vantrease's former team, with whom he spent five years and started 26 games before transferring.

"I've always believed great quarterbacks provide hope and every game we walked into he provides hope," first-year Eagles coach Clay Helton said. "If we got that ball back one more time, you just knew that that hope was there."

Snyder, a Rutgers transfer, completed 21 of 38 passes, including a 32-yard touchdown to game MVP Justin Marshall to outduel his predecessor.

Quian Williams gained 100 yards on five catches, and Marshall caught 11 passes for 127 yards in what the graduate transfer from Louisville called his best college game. The last catch was Marshall's biggest, and a replay upheld the on-field call that Marshall's right foot stayed in bounds.

"We all were talking amongst the offense," he said. "We looked at it one time and I saw it and said that's definitely a catch. They're wasting time reviewing it."

Vantrease completed 28 of 45 passes for 352 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception. Beau Johnson had five catches for 118 yards.

It was Buffalo's third consecutive bowl win after going 0-3 in bowls. And the victory came after an 0-3 start this season.

"They wrote us off. They questioned," Linguist said. "They weren't sure if we were going to finish, and then here we are at the end. We got a ring. We're (bowl) champions."

Buffalo had a cushion thanks to Dylan Powell's interception and return across midfield in the fourth quarter. Ahmed then carried nine consecutive times but was stopped on three runs starting from the 2.

The Bulls had to settle for a 23-14 lead with McNulty's third field goal of the second half with 8:38 left. That FG was a school record, No. 49 of his career.

Vantrease and Georgia Southern stayed alive with a 13-play, 90-yard drive. On fourth-and-7 from his own territory, Vantrease hit Johnson for a 42-yard gain. Then Jjay McAfee made a grab in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown with 3:38 left.

Georgia Southern needed only 26 seconds in the second half to wipe out a 14-6 deficit, thanks to a fumble, Vantrease's 79-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Thompson and a two-point conversion.

"It has been a wonderful ride this season, and I can't thank our seniors enough for the foundation that they've led and laid for this team," Helton said. "In my opinion, the best is yet to be. Sometimes you fight your guts out and it just doesn't go your way at the end, and that's what this team did."

Buffalo safety Dylan Powell (39) celebrates an interception against Georgia Southern during the the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)



Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall (1) catches a first half touchdown pass against Georgia Southern during the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)



Buffalo safety Devin Grant (23) knocks the ball loose from Georgia Southern wide receiver Khaleb Hood (7) causing an incomplete pass during the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

