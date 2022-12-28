Bursting pipes flood part of animal shelter





SPRINGDALE -- All was not calm Christmas day at the Springdale Animal Shelter .

Frozen pipes burst Sunday and water flooded a utility room and the adoptable dog kennels, reported Courtney Kremer, director of Animal Services.

The pipes burst during extremely cold temperatures in the state.

Roughly 20 dogs were moved quickly to another kennel building, which is usually used for intake dogs for assessment before they are put up for adoption, Kremer said.

The water also tripped the breaker powering the building's electricity, which was still out Tuesday.

About another 35 dogs were taken to Southwest Pet Hospital, Big Paws of the Ozarks and Taysia Blue animal rescues, animal fosters and the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers, Kremer said. Fayetteville Animal Services also offered space. Kremer said these dogs ultimately will return to the Springdale shelter.

"And the ones that are here are all toasty warm in clean kennels," Kremer said. "They're chilled, relaxed and happy."

The city has not yet determined the damage or how much it will cost to repair, said Colby Fulfer, chief of staff for Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The Animal Shelter building is two years old. Fulfer said he did not know if the contractor, Nabholz Construction, or the city will be responsible for repairs.

The shelter was closed Sunday, but an animal control officer was bringing in a stray dog when he saw the failure and heard the fire alarm and discovered the water, Kremer said.

Water poured from the sprinklers for about 30 minutes, but not above the dogs, she said.

Because the sprinklers are part of the fire suppression system, water flowing from automatic sprinklers alerts the Fire Department, said Fire Chief Blake Holte.

The steel pipes carrying water to sprinklers did not expand as water does as it turns to ice, Holte said.

"We had 25 calls that day that were just like it," he said.

Holte said a sprinkler contractor got the fire system operating Monday. Kremer said she slept Sunday night at the shelter "just in case" before it was fixed.

Rick Pulvirenti, chief operating officer and engineer for Springdale Water Utilities, explained department staff have been to the shelter to determine how much water flowed in that 30 minutes.

He said the department tries to keep track of all water the utility releases. The utility staff does this after every fire., he said.

The shelter was returned Tuesday to almost normal, except for the dogs being fostered elsewhere, Kremer said. Staff took the opportunity to deep clean the affected kennels -- although using hoses attached to the administration building.

Kremer said each of the affected kennels has a drain.

"We're pretty good at getting rid of water quickly," she said.

In the remaining dog room Tuesday, Selma, a brown and white pit bull, grabbed a red, stuffed toy and ran to the front of her kennel looking for a human. Selma is available for adoption, Kremer said.

Vivian Lentz, 8, played with kittens in the visitation room. The gray striped siblings were more interested in hiding in a cardboard box and batting each other as Vivian walked by.

Several families came to the shelter Tuesday afternoon to consider adoption.

Kremer encouraged any interested in adopting a certain dog, to call before going to the shelter, so staff can return the dog if it's being fostered elsewhere because of the water.



