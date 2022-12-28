Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Underway

King Cotton set at Pine Bluff

The King Cotton Holiday Classic basketball tournament will be held Dec. 27-29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event was scheduled for 16 high school teams from Arkansas and elsewhere. Tickets are $15 per day or a three-day pass for $30, according to a spokesman. Details: kingcottonclassic.org.

MLK Parade applications available

The 39th annual original KingFest™ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 16. The parade line-up time is 1 p.m. at Third Avenue and Walnut Street. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., proceeding east on Third Avenue to Convention Center Drive and south on Convention Center Drive to the north steps of the Pine Bluff Civic Center Complex. Parade applications are available by email at pbicvr@aol.com or can be picked up at the PBICVR office at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Ave., Suite 109. The theme is "Nonviolence Matters," according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. To volunteer to assist with the parade or for details contact PBICVR at (870) 730-1131.

Enchanted Land of Lights open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends drive-thru holiday lights display is now open from 6-9 p.m. daily through New Year's Eve at Regional Park. Electrical issues caused a delay in turning on the exhibit. More than 150 lighted displays are on the trail and include a gigantic Christmas tree, a magical castle, Santa in a fishing boat, a twinkling pig, glowing seahorses and more. Many of the displays like snowflake arches and a happy green dragon are animated. Local businesses and individuals sponsor the displays.

Chamber dinner tickets available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $60 each and sponsorships are available, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com .

Through Saturday, Dec. 31

Minority health panel offers scholarships

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is accepting applications for its Minority Health Workforce Diversity scholarship until Dec. 31. Minority college students who plan to pursue a career in health are encouraged to apply. Full-time scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 per academic year and part-time recipients, $500 per academic year. Applications are available at arminorityhealth.com/initiatives/workforce-diversity-scholarship. The completed application form must be emailed to AMHC's human resource specialist, Onekia Freeman, at Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov.

Road improvements close lanes

Alternating lane closures began recently on Highway 79 between Saline County and Rison for one mile across the Saline River Bridge. Due to the lane closures, the maximum load width on the bridge is eight feet, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. These closures will continue daily until the end of December, weather permitting, and will allow crews to conduct hydro demolition of the current bridge deck, followed by a latex-modified concrete overlay. ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of people in work zones.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

NAACP sets Emancipation observance

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Emancipation Proclamation Program at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will be the featured speaker. The theme is "This is Power." Music will be furnished by Eighth Avenue's Praise Team, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Wanda V. Neal is president of the local NAACP. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue.

Through Tuesday, Jan. 3

Area Agency sets blanket drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast is hosting the Warmth Blanket Drive now through Jan. 3 in Jefferson County. The drive began Dec. 5, according to a news release. The purpose of the event is donate blankets to individuals who are elderly or disabled to keep warm this winter. For details or make donations, contact Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6313, at Area Agency.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

ASC sets Stand-Up Comedy class

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy workshop with national touring comedian Ben Jones. The workshop will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. This comedy class is designed for beginners and those brushing up on their skills. Patrons can explore comedy history, devices, writing structure, performance techniques, and more, according to a news release. The cost is $15 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Saturday, Jan. 7

ASC sets Vision Board Party

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a Vision Board Party with author and entrepreneur Tollisa Stricklen. This event will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Jan 7 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "Piece together your dreams, share, and get feedback to make yours stronger. When your goals are blurry, these boards are invaluable roadmaps to transform your aspirations into accomplishments," according to news release. "Stricklen is a Pine Bluff native who believes in sowing seeds into community youth because they will lead the future," according to the release. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Participants must be 9 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 7

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Berry reception, Gillett Coon Supper set

The 11th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett. The 79th Gillett Coon Supper will follow at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets to the Coon Supper may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. Tickets for the reception are $40 each. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For reception sponsorship details, contact Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560 or Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Chamber plans dinner

Beginning Friday, Jan. 20

Grand Prairie sets arts event

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its photography contest for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. The arts center will receive photography entries Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibit dates are Jan. 26-Feb. 23 and a reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register or for details, visit www.grandprairiearts.com.

Through Friday, Jan. 20

Downtown project seeks chefs, entrepreneurs

Go Forward Pine Bluff is seeking food trucks, chefs, entrepreneurs and start-ups for business opportunities supported by the Sixth & Main project. GFPB is transforming the Sixth and Main Street Plaza into a fully functioning space that will feature four restaurants, a roof top bar and several retail areas in Downtown Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The plaza will also feature an outdoor amphitheater, outdoor dining, a rainwater garden, and a fountain bridge. All interested vendors are encouraged to contact The Generator at (870) 663-0200. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the exhibit "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to a news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Through Wednesday, Feb. 1

NAACP sets ACT-SO deadline

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technology, Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) Program. ACT-SO is designed to support the academic achievements of African-American high school students. The completed form is due by Feb. 1, 2023, and should be submitted to Maryann Lee, 212 W. Barraque St., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Students win monetary prizes for first, second and third place in local competitions. First place winners receive an opportunity to participate at the national competition scheduled for July in Boston, Mass. Details: Maryann Lee, chair, (870) 718-5330 or mizmaryann@gmail.com. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/585454b8001/a14271de-8fa0-4a25-9fd9-45d64d950458.pdf?rdr=true.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Saturday, March 11

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hop fundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.