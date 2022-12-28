Carr shifts ’Horns into cruise control

AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 three-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 on Tuesday night.

Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978.

Texas (11-1) played its fourth consecutive game without Coach Chris Beard, who was suspended without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony family violence charge. It was the Longhorns’ first game since Beard’s fiancee, Randi Trew, issued a statement saying Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted.

Carr converted 13 of 19 shots in 30 minutes, including 10 of 15 three-pointers. He has totaled 103 points in his last four games. He made eight three-pointers in the first half, a school record for a half, as the Longhorns led 47-29 at the break.

Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored a season-best 16 points for Texas, providing an inside complement to Carr’s long-range shooting. Arterio Morris scored 12 points. Timmy Allen had 8 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

C.J. Roberts scored 20 points to lead A&M-Commerce (4-10). Tommie Lewis added 19 points for the Lions.

Texas had a sloppy spell that lasted nearly six minutes in the first half, during which A&M-Commerce went on a 9-0 run. The Longhorns missed seven shots and committed four turnovers during that span.



