OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Champagne recommendations to toast new year





As many divisive wine opinions as there seem to be, it's nice that at least on one day a year, the whole world can agree on one single thing: On Dec. 31, we all admit that Champagne is delicious.

Now admittedly, I'm usually in the camp that all bubbles are good bubbles, regardless of where they're made, but it's undeniable that real Champagne has a certain je ne sais quoi to it that the world's other sparklers lack. If you agree, here are a few bottles worth seeking out before the year ends.

Champagne Pol Roger Brut Reserve ($55)

Pol Roger is among my favorite of the major Champagne houses, and I try to always keep a few bottles of this in my fridge. Made in equal parts from Champagne's three most prominent grapes — pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay — this has all of the toasty, yeasty, briochiness you could want while still having the power and finesse to stand on its own or against any food you might find yourself noshing on at 2 a.m. when your last party guest finally leaves.

Champagne Gaston Chiquet Brut Tradition ($55)

The wines of Gaston Chiquet have gained attention for their elegance and class, and this wine in particular always stands out as quintessentially "Champagne-y." It's bright and lemony without ever encroaching on shrill. Pair it with kettle-cooked potato chips and my friend Maggie's black-eyed pea dip, and you've got the perfect start to a New Years' Eve Party.

Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru ($100)

Billecart-Salmon, another of my favorite houses, produces wines that are always captivating and alluring, none more so than this one. Made entirely of chardonnay, you'll find it to be the most elegant wine on this list, with gentle aromas of fresh bread, almonds and hazelnuts. The palate shows off the extreme beauty of chardonnay-based bubbly, with a precise array of minerality and an explosion of citrus. You can easily pair this with so many foods, but I think it shines brightest when enjoyed alone as the center of attention.

Champagne Mousse Fils Extra Brut Special Club 2017 ($120)

This was the wine that first began my love affair with Champagne, and I'd kick myself for not recommending it. Made in the blanc de noir style — meaning that it's made entirely from red pinot meunier grapes — it shows an intensity and verve that I always love. Look for heady notes of green and red apple skins, pie crust and cherries. Special Club Champagnes are a personal favorite. They're only produced in the best years by the best winemakers, and each represents a unique take on the producer's house style. You'll recognize a Special Club wine by its unique bottle shape and the bottle's embossed logo.

