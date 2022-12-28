Donations accepted for equipment

Taylor Elementary School in White Hall recently installed inclusive playground equipment that is accessible to all children, regardless of physical abilities.

The school is accepting donations, no matter how small or large, to fund the project, according to a spokesman. Also, the school is selling memorial bricks that will be used to build a walkway around the inclusive playground.

For more information about making a donation to Taylor Elementary School Inclusive Playground Fund or purchasing a brick, call Principal Tammie Canada at (870) 247-1988 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Chamber dinner tickets available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $60 each and sponsorships are available, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Zeta Phi Beta offer scholarships

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will provide a $1,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship ($250 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College.

An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 3, 2023, according to a news release.

Zeta Phi Beta was founded in 1920 at Howard University at Washington, D.C. The sorority promotes scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. Nastassia Merriweather is president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter, Pine Bluff; www.pinebluffzetas.com. M. Shayla Evans is the Arkansas state director. Kenya L. Washington is the south central regional director. Stacie NC Grant is the international president, according to the release.

For scholarship details or for an application, email Mary Liddell, second vice president, at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.