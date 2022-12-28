Court keeps Title 42 border block

WASHINGTON -- A pandemic-era health measure that restricted migration at the southern border would remain in place for the time being, the Supreme Court said Tuesday, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States.

In a brief, unsigned order, the justices halted a trial judge's ruling that would have lifted the measure, known as Title 42, that allowed even migrants who might otherwise qualify for asylum to be swiftly expelled at the border.

The court said it would hear arguments in the case in February and the stay would remain in place until it issued its ruling. The justices said they would address only the question of whether the 19 mainly Republican-led states that had sought the stay could pursue their challenge to the measure.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Gorsuch, joined by Jackson, said the legal question the court agreed to address, about the states' intervention, "is not of special importance in its own right and would not normally warrant expedited review."

By issuing a stay while it addressed that question, he added, the court effectively took an incorrect position, at least temporarily, on the larger issue in the case: whether the coronavirus pandemic justifies the immigration policy.

"The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis," Gorsuch wrote. "And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort."

Sotomayor and Kagan did not join Gorsuch's dissent and gave no reasons for their votes against granting the stay.

The court's order was a provisional victory for the 19 states that had sought to keep Title 42 in place, saying it was needed to prevent a surge of border crossings.

"The failure to grant a stay will cause a crisis of unprecedented proportions at the border," lawyers for the states wrote in an emergency application, adding that "daily illegal crossings may more than double."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration "will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court's review."

"At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration," Jean-Pierre added. "Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely."

The measure was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been used to expel migrants -- including many asylum-seekers -- more than 2.5 million times since it went into effect in March 2020, according to federal data.

"We are deeply disappointed for the desperate asylum-seekers who will continue to be denied even the chance to show they are in danger," said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents migrants challenging the measure. "But this ruling is only temporary, and we will continue this court battle.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., ruled last month that the measure did little to advance public health and much to endanger immigrants.

He set a Dec. 21 deadline for ending the program. A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected the states' request for a stay, saying they had waited too long to try to intervene in the case, which had been brought by migrant families seeking to end expulsions under the health measure.

But Chief Justice John Roberts issued a brief stay Dec. 19, meant to maintain the status quo while the full court considered the matter.

AUTHORITY TO QUICKLY EXPEL

Human rights advocates have long criticized the public health rule for giving border officials the authority to quickly expel migrants without any sort of due process or opportunity to seek refuge from persecution. They have also argued that the policy has no public health benefit.

Although the Trump and Biden administrations argued that the order is one of public health and not immigration enforcement, it has become a critical force in managing a staggeringly high number of illegal crossings at the southwestern border. Other enforcement options take much longer, particularly when migrants state that they are afraid to return to the country they fled.

Lawyers for the immigrants said the health measure does not justify thwarting the ability of people fleeing violence to apply for asylum.

"The states do not even try to justify continued Title 42 expulsions on public health grounds," the immigrants' lawyers told the justices. "Nor could they, in an era of vaccinations, testing and greater certainty about the disease. Their concerns arise not from covid-19, but from immigration itself -- and that is a matter to take up with Congress, not this court."

The Republican-led states responded that without the measures, border states would face an overwhelming influx of migrants, adding that the case also has broader implications.

"This case presents an opportunity for this court to address the district court's misguided attempt to constrain CDC's authority to use Title 42 to protect public health in future pandemics," they wrote. "The consequences are not limited to the present dispute: The district court's ruling will hamstring emergency action by CDC to prevent aliens with communicable diseases from entering the United States in the future."

States that wanted Title 42 kept in place hailed the lawsuit. In a press release Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the court's decision while saying it's not a permanent solution to the country's immigration woes.

"I'm grateful that Title 42 remains in place to help deter illegal entry at the US southern border. But make no mistake -- this is only a temporary fix to a crisis that President Biden and his administration have ignored for two years," she said.

With Title 42 in place, in most cases, migrants were returned to Mexico or their home countries. In practice, however, many migrants have been allowed to stay in the country until they face removal proceedings because of humanitarian exemptions or because some are from countries that have strained diplomatic relations with the United States.

The Biden administration still has considerable leeway to enforce Title 42 as aggressively or as leniently as it chooses.

For example, when a judge ordered last year that Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court be reinstated, it did so with such limited scope that it had little impact. That policy ended in August after the administration prevailed in the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration's use of Title 42 includes an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions that are supposed to be for migrants deemed most vulnerable in Mexico, perhaps for gender identity or sexual orientation, or for being specifically threatened with violence. U.S. Customs and Border Protection works with partners it doesn't publicly identify and doesn't say how many slots are made available to each.

The use of Title 42 to quickly expel migrants depends largely on Mexico's willingness to accept people from certain countries who are expelled from the United States. Right now, Mexico takes expelled migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Venezuela, in addition to Mexico, but not from other countries such as Cuba.

Biden is scheduled to meet next month with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Sullivan and Adam Liptak of The New York Times and by Rebecca Santana and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press.