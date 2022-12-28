EDITORIAL: A baseliner’s lament

Rosie Gray at The Spectator compares it to kudzu, the invasive vine that adorns Southern . . . everything.

Ms. Gray's "kudzu" du jour is pickleball--that cross between badminton, table tennis and real, white-outfit tennis. Pickleball affords players fewer demands and quicker paths to success than real tennis. And judging by its status as the fastest growing sport in the United States, it is, apparently, loads of fun. But it's taken on kudzu's squatting tendencies, its growth commandeering U.S. public tennis courts everywhere.

Whether pickleball's met- eoric rise over the past five years represents pinnacle- reaching fad or something more sinister, like scorched earth for tennis players, remains to be seen. But as Ms. Gray points out, whatever it is, pickleball is a microcosm for America.

"The idea that some endeavors are better precisely because they're harder has become a casualty of the collapse of rigor and discipline in American culture. Pickleball is merely a symptom."

Well then.

Professional pickleball is a thing, doncha know. As is professional padel, a tennis/racquetball hybrid sport played on a smaller court enclosed by a glass case. Watching pickleball or padel--surely available for the determined on ESPN2 or one of its offshoot channels, or if all else fails, on YouTube--then taking in an actual professional tennis match is like comparing finger painting to Picasso, the NBA's three-point shooting contest to a Finals Game 7.

Tennis has been called the most beautiful sport and the most demanding; it doesn't easily yield. It requires patience, discipline and skill, and the world of 2022 seems to be in short supply of the former two.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Wash., as a way to help keep kids occupied, the Internet tells us. (Funny, but the games we were involved in inventing as kids didn't quite stick the way pickleball has.) And in a move that could be viewed as either light-hearted or tragically contemporary, pickleball was made the official sport of Washington state this past year.

It's played underhand on a smaller court with a smaller racket and a smaller plastic (and less bouncy) ball. It's much less demanding than tennis. You aren't sprinting 20 yards, a dozen times a point, maybe, in pickleball.

Pickleball's popularity has grown to potentially smother public tennis access in the United States. Or so Ms. Gray worries. Converting existing tennis courts for pickleball use (some permanently converted, some for dual use) is a lot cheaper for municipalities suddenly burdened with a demand for courts.

In Little Rock, popular public spots at Kanis and Meriwether parks have been converted to dual use. And at community centers, parks and churches from Tacoma and Tampa, basketball courts are doubling as pickleball venues.

It's not just a public space endeavor. Private clubs are meeting the demand as well. The tony Matrix Racquet Club in northwest Arkansas has several courts dedicated exclusively to pickleball and padel.

Pickleball grew in popularity by nearly 40 percent from 2019 to 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. It estimates there are more than 4.8 million pickleball players--or, Lord help us, "picklers"--swatting away across the land.

A decade ago, the popularity of tennis appeared to be waning, but in recent years has climbed. The Physical Activity Council's 2021 report on U.S. sports, fitness and recreation participation found an increase of 4.5 percent in the number of Americans playing tennis. That's more than 22.6 million. (And by any math, 22.6 million is greater than 4.8 million.)

Much of tennis' recent growth likely comes from new players being introduced to the sport. The Tennis Industry Association reported a 22.7 increase in the amount of tennis rackets sold in 2021.

But pickleball, once known almost exclusively for its inclusion in the Senior Olympics, continues to grow and establish a younger demographic baseline. It's caught the fancy of the cultural gentry.

Pickleball now is a favorite subject of writers and editors at The New York Times, and Stephen Colbert even hosted a celebrity pickleball tournament.

So why the angst? If pickleball is fun and people enjoy it, and if it attracts an older crowd that might not otherwise benefit from physical activity, what's the harm? (The game is accessible, inclusive and easy to pick up.) The answer, then, has to be: There is no harm. Not everyone, after all, can play tennis.

But right or wrong, youngsters playing pickleball remind us of the kids who so easily succumb to the virtual reality of their gaming systems when an empty lot, a ball and eight other kids are down the street.

Pickleball seems to represent meeting halfway. Which, we suppose, beats total acquiescence to the sofa.

Perhaps we protest too much; perhaps us old baseliners should channel our inner Bjorn Borg and chill.

One thing is certain: There's no room on a pickleball court for a two-handed backhand.