Eudora sets curfew because of recent violence





The city of Eudora in Chicot County has issued a curfew, effective immediately, because of recent shootings, Mayor Tomeka Butler announced on Wednesday.

Also, a town hall meeting to discuss the problem has been set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Commerce Building, she said.

The curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions made for work and medical emergencies, according to the announcement from the city of about 2,000 residents.

Anyone out during the curfew hours will be stopped, searched and possibly issued a citation, the mayor said.