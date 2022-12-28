Fayetteville council to consider aid for women’s program, free health clinic

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two nonprofits, one serving formerly incarcerated women and the other low-income residents seeking health care, could receive more than $200,000 collectively from the city's share of American Rescue Plan money.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding grants to Magdalene Serenity House and WelcomeHealth. Magdalene Serenity House provides housing and services for two years to women who have spent time in jail or prison. WelcomeHealth is a free clinic providing medical and dental care to uninsured, underinsured or low-income insured residents.

If approved, Magdalene Serenity House would receive $128,789. WelcomeHealth would receive $75,000.

The money is coming from $17.9 million the city was awarded in federal American Rescue Plan pandemic relief aid. The aid would come in the form of a grant reimbursement.

Magdalene Serenity House is in the middle of renovating a home it bought in December 2020. The nonprofit plans to create an aftercare house, where residents who complete the two-year program can go to build savings and their credit score while paying low-cost rent.

The nonprofit is trying to raise about $230,000 to complete renovation of the house and so far has raised more than $102,000, according to its application with the city. Work includes upgrades to the plumbing and electrical systems, and an addition of two bedrooms, a bathroom and living space. Four women could live at the space, in addition to the eight who can stay at the nonprofit's current home.

Magdalene Serenity House opened in 2017 out of a program from St. Paul's Episcopal Church. It provides counseling, medical and dental care, legal advocacy and life-skills training, along with assistance in applying for jobs, benefits and education, according to its website. Program graduates can struggle to find safe and affordable housing, which the aftercare house would provide, according to the application.

Council Member Mike Wiederkehr sponsored the proposal for Magdalene Serenity House, saying the Rescue Plan money would help the nonprofit finish its aftercare house project. He commended the nonprofit for already having raised a significant amount of money toward it.

Magdalene Serenity House has already done some heavy lifting and needs help accomplishing the rest of its goal, Wiederkehr said.

"I think that leveraging was something that was really of value to me," he said. "It said other people in the community are valuing what they do, and they weren't just relying upon grants or other government resources."

The $75,000 proposed for WelcomeHealth would support salaries for care providers, rent, phone and internet and other overhead costs for a year, said Monika Fischer-Massie, the clinic's executive director. The amount represents 15% of the clinic's $500,000 annual budget, which largely relies on donations from foundations, philanthropists, corporations, churches and some grants, she said.

People who seek care at WelcomeHealth leave without a bill to pay. The clinic covers costs for uninsured patients or those who earn not more than 200% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, that's about $27,580 annually and for a family of four it's about $55,500.

WelcomeHealth provides primary care services, chronic and acute illness care, physical therapy and limited dental service, and has access to voluntary specialists in fields such as gynecology or pediatrics, Fischer-Massie said. Most patients are employed, but many don't receive sick leave, she said.

"We want our patients to be healthy and not be deterred to come to us because they don't have any money," Fischer-Massie said. "Low-income people wait a long time anyway before they go to the doctor because they hope that their illness goes away. Instead it just gets worse, and it takes a lot longer to recover."

The city has provided Magdalene Serenity House and WelcomeHealth financial support in the recent past. WelcomeHealth received $17,200 and Magdalene received $8,750 from the city's share of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security money. Last year, WelcomeHealth received $20,000 and Magdalene received $13,000 from the city's annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant money. Magdalene also received $11,900 in CDBG money this year.

The city has organized allocation of its $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money into a few different categories. Some organizations have received money to simply recoup financial losses during the pandemic. Others, such as Magdalene Serenity House and WelcomeHealth, are meant to have money allocated to provide a particular service in exchange for the money.

The city is referring to those groups who receive money in exchange for services as "subrecipients." The City Council so far has approved two other nonprofits as subrecipients -- more than $1.4 million for the Watershed Conservation Resource Center and $686,500 for Peace at Home Family Shelter.