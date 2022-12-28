Garland County schools suffer water damage from arctic front

HOT SPRINGS -- A number of Garland County's public school buildings saw water damage after bitterly cold temperatures from an arctic front that swept through the state just before Christmas weekend resulted in frozen pipes.

The Lakeside, Cutter Morning Star, Hot Springs, and Mountain Pine school districts, along with the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, each reported having at least some damage from the cold, while the Jessieville and Fountain Lake school districts reported none as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of press time, a reply had not been received to an email sent to Lake Hamilton School District.

Lakeside Superintendent Shawn Cook said his district, fortunately, did not sustain major damage.

"We had some minor things like the water fountain located by [Chick] Austin Field, the Lakeside stadium there, and it was froze up and leaking. It wasn't anything major. And then we had an RPC valve in a little storage room at the edge of the primary [school] that feeds that building. It's having to be replaced because it was damaged from the freezing," he said.

Other than that, he said a washing machine line froze up and caused damage to it, though there were no leaks.

Repairs were also underway at various schools in the Hot Springs School District. Adriane Barnes, the district's communications and public relations coordinator, said several buildings had broken pipes, including the kitchen inside the Main Street Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School; the old Gardner building; the custodial room inside Oaklawn STEM Magnet School; the gymnasium inside Park Magnet, an International Baccalaureate World School; and inside the baseball concession stand on the Hot Springs World Class High School campus.

Mountain Pine reported some busted waterlines at the athletic field house, though Superintendent Bobby Applegate noted that he did not know of any damage sustained as a result yet. Cutter Morning Star Superintendent Nancy Anderson said her district had a water heater freeze up, along with a couple of pipes that burst. She said this occurred despite leaving the water dripping and the cabinet doors open.

"Our maintenance director did a great job of preparing for the weather but unfortunately it was just too cold," she said. "I am thankful we have such a dedicated maintenance director that did what he could to prepare but also checked on everything very often to make sure if there were any issues he could address them quickly before any [further] damage occurred."

Donnie Sewell, public information specialist at School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, said the school had some damage but it was mostly minor. A pipe inside one of the exterior storage buildings near the student center burst, causing water to seep out onto the floor. He noted they were able to clean it up, however, and nothing was damaged.

There was also a leak in the cooling tower on the administration and academic building. He said this would not have been an issue, but the roof is old and leaks regularly. The school already had plans to replace it, he said, and while some of the water leaked onto the fifth floor, nominal cleanup was needed and there was no apparent damage.

"Considering the cold weather we've had it's really very minor. It was pretty minor compared to what it could have been, especially. It was mainly just cleanup more than anything," he said.

Water is frozen on the ground at Trojan Field Tuesday afternoon after a pipe burst inside the concession stand over the holiday weekend. - Photo by Donald Cross of The Sentinel-Record

