DEAR HELOISE: A couple years ago, I made your spiced vinegar in colorful bottles and gave them away as gifts during the year. Since so many of my friends love to cook, they enjoyed this gift and requested, or at least hinted, that I should make some more and gift it to them for birthdays or as hostess gifts.

Would you repeat the recipe in your column for me and other spiced vinegar lovers?

-- Carin H., Tempe, Ariz.

DEAR READER: This recipe was very popular with my friends, too. In fact, I made up a batch at Christmas and gave it out to several people. Here you are:

Spiced Vinegar

1 quart cider vinegar

1/2 ounce celery seed

1/3 ounce dried mint

1/3 ounce dried parsley

1 clove garlic

3 small onions (peeled)

3 whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon brandy (optional)

Salt to taste

Put all ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks. Then strain and bottle. This is useful in salads and other dishes.

DEAR HELOISE: I was going to make tuna salad sandwiches for my three boys when I realized I was out of celery. I rummaged around in my refrigerator and saw the coleslaw. I chopped it up into much smaller pieces and mixed it in with the tuna. They didn't notice any difference, and they said it tasted great. The tuna salad was crunchy and creamy.

-- Lillian S., Newton, N.J.

DEAR READER: If you don't have any coleslaw, you can use water chestnuts chopped very finely. It has a nice crunch to it. I also like to add a few chopped scallions to a tuna salad to give it a little zing!

DEAR HELOISE: Is there any way to color table salt so you can see it being applied?

-- Harold P., Waco, Texas

DEAR READER: Sure is! You'll need three things: salt, food coloring and a small plastic bag.

1. Put the salt (as much as you want) in the plastic bag.

2. Add about three to six drops of food coloring to the bag (more if you want the salt darker).

3. Press out as much air as you possibly can and then secure the plastic bag closed.

4. Knead the salt and coloring until the color is blended and even.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com