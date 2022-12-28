Import drop shrinks trade deficit by 15.6%

Shrinking imports have sent the U.S. merchandise-trade deficit to its smallest since December 2020.

The deficit decreased 15.6% -- the most since 2009 -- to $83.3 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. Imports retreated 7.6% to $252.2 billion, the lowest in more than a year. The value of exports declined 3.1% to $168.9 billion.

The decline in imports was broad based, led by a 13% drop in the value of consumer goods. Other inbound shipments of autos, food and beverages, and industrial supplies also decreased, as did most export categories.

While imports of consumer merchandise have fallen from a record earlier this year, they remain well higher than the pre-pandemic average. Americans have largely been spending on services instead of goods in recent months.

Another potential factor is that economic activity in China -- the biggest U.S. partner for merchandise trade -- slumped in November as covid-19 outbreaks spread across the country and people protested virus restrictions. As infections sweep across the nation, Shanghai -- the world's biggest container port -- is isolating shipments of international goods to prevent disruptions to global exports.

More complete November trade figures will be released Jan. 5.

The trade deficit, which widened to a record earlier this year, has been a drag on gross domestic product, largely per a surge in imports. The November data generate "some upside risk" to growth in the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase economist Daniel Silver.

"We still think that net exports will subtract from GDP growth in 4Q on average, but we now look for a more modest trade drag than we had previously been anticipating," Silver said in a note.

Retail inventories ticked up 0.1% in November to $738.7 billion from a month earlier. They had been declining as companies worked through stockpiles by offering steep discounts in the lead-up to holiday shopping.

The Federal Reserve's most aggressive monetary tightening since the early 1980s has strengthened the U.S. dollar, with the greenback surging against all Group of 10 and major Asian currencies this year. While that lowers the cost of imports, it also weakens demand in international markets for U.S.-produced goods.

Along with logistical improvements, that's helped ease the strain on U.S. ports, especially at the key West Coast hubs that receive goods from Asia. Inventories at wholesalers climbed 1% in November to a fresh record of $933.6 billion.

Information for this report was contributed by Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News (WPNS).