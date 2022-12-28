• John Gelinne Sr. of Edgewater, Md., feared a sputtering Piper Cherokee that had just taken off from the nearby airport would hit his home, but instead it crashed into a creek and began sinking, so he and his son grabbed kayaks and used shovels to skim across the ice and rescue the pilot.

• Andrea Eastman said she "felt the ancestors protected us and were with us all the way" as members of the Dakota tribe completed an annual 330-mile horseback ride, enduring frigid days and two snowstorms, to honor those killed in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

• Kyam Maher, attorney general of South Australia, who's of aboriginal descent, called it "quite frankly, shocking," and an elder of the indigenous Mirning people said he was horrified by vandals who destroyed Koonalda Cave rock art believed to be 30,000 years old.

• Stevo Pendarovski, president of North Macedonia, made fighting corruption a priority as the country tries to join the European Union, which was accented by the arrest of a commander and eight other officers on charges of taking bribes from motorists to ease their crossing at the Serbian border.

• Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, announced the scrapping of some food taxes and the extending of rent and eviction controls "to protect the middle and working classes" in the face of an economic crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

• Michael Hansen of the air quality group GASP said the state's response has been "absolutely unacceptable" in the face of an underground fire raging at a landfill near Birmingham, Ala., that has covered the metro area with smoke.

• Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, visited two corrections facilities to thank officers for their work in the state's troubled prison system, saying "it may just be one of the toughest jobs in the country" and their contributions "are something we should never take for granted."

• David Johnson III of Columbus, Ohio, facing charges in two homicide cases, was involved in a deadly gas station robbery after being released from jail when a county courts staffer made an error while filing a form, authorities said.

• Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore cited clear "staying power" as "Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the movie box office in its second weekend, passing $253 million domestically and $855 million globally.