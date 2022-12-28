Jonesboro utilizes defense in upset

PINE BLUFF -- Jonesboro's had better games offensively than what it showed Tuesday, but the Golden Hurricane were about as tuned in defensively as they've ever been in knocking off one of the nation's best.

Deion Buford-Wesson and Phillip Tillman led a feisty defensive charge, and along with Isaac Harrell, provided enough punch on offense to push Jonesboro past Newton, Ga., 50-42 in the first round of the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The victory was the ninth in a row for the Golden Hurricane (11-1), who did as good a job as any team has this season against a Rams team full of NCAA Division I prospects.

The 42 points were a season-low for Newton (6-5), which was coming off an impressive showing last week at the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida and had beaten its past three opponents by a combined 55 points.

"It was a defensive plan, and we talked about it in practice throughout the whole week," said Buford-Wesson, who also scored a team-high 14 points. "We just came in and executed on that end, and that's how we won this game."

Newton was also held to 16-of-50 shooting (32%) and was outrebounded 34-30.

The Golden Hurricane were just as effective on offense with 11 assists on 18 of their 39 (46.2%) shots from the floor. Harrell finished with 12 points, eight of which came in the first half to help Jonesboro hold a 21-19 lead at the break. Tillman came up with eight of his 12 points after halftime.

Marcus Whitlock had 15 points for the Rams, but it was the job the Golden Hurricane did on Newton leading scorer Stephon Castle that was even more telling.

The Connecticut commit, who's ranked as the No. 23 player in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, scored 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting (25%).

"We wanted to make it tough on him because he's one of those players that you aren't going to control," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "The key was to make shots tough, make shots hard and don't let him have free looks at the rim. Honestly, I don't think we gave him a freebie at the rim all game, and that was really important because that's what gets great players like him going."

The first half couldn't have gone any better for Jonesboro.

Earlier in the week, Swift noted that if his team was going to have a chance to win, the Golden Hurricane would have to limit the Rams' second-chance opportunities. For the most part, Jonesboro did just that in the first half when it held Newton to three offensive rebounds.

Also, the Golden Hurricane kept Castle from getting anything he wanted offensively and at times.

What the Golden Hurricane did have a tough time handling was Whitlock, who had nine of Newton's 19 first-half points.

The Rams did ramp up their energy on the glass in the third quarter when they battled back to tie it at 31-31 by period's end. But the Golden Hurricane settled back in during the fourth quarter and got timely baskets from Buford-Wesson and Tillman to keep the Rams at bay. The duo combined for 13 of the Golden Hurricane's 19 points over the last eight minutes of play to send them into today's semifinals against Beaumont (Texas) United.

"I thought we got off to a slow start in that third quarter because we started giving up some second and third opportunities," Swift said. "But overall, I thought we played a really good game, especially on that defensive end. We're trying to create trust, and the guys did a really good job of trusting each other throughout.

"This is still somewhat of a new team, but they're growing and learning. And that's what you want at this time of the season."

WHITE HALL 65, GRISSOM, ALA. 64

Jai'Chaunn Hayes had 18 of his 30 points in the second half for White Hall (10-4), which survived some tense final seconds to win.

Keaton Stone scored 13 points and Kaden McKay ended with 11 points for the Bulldogs. Randy Emerson added nine points.

Izzy Miles hit four three-pointers and provided 21 points, Darrin Thompson supplied 18 points and Justin McCall came through with 16 points for Grissom (13-4). The Tigers trailed 30-26 at halftime but notched the first 10 points of the third quarter to get back in it and later took a 64-63 lead on a three-pointer by Miles with 48.1 seconds left in the game .

But Hayes answered with a floater 23 seconds later to put the Bulldogs back in front. The Tigers then had five chances at the rim to win it in the final seconds but watched as every shot rolled off.

PINE BLUFF 46, ELKINS, TEXAS 38

Jordon Harris scored 15 points and Courtney Crutchfield chipped in with 12 points in a wire-to-wire win for Pine Bluff (8-5).

The Zebras held a 21-4 lead in the second quarter. Pine Bluff was still ahead 43-29 with just over three minutes remaining in the game until the Knights roared back.

A 9-1 run, capped by a three-pointer from Charley Reado, cut Elkins' deficit to 44-38 with two minutes to go. But Crutchfield answer with a slashing bucket on the ensuing possession to stop the Knights' rally and finish it off.

Reado scored nine points to lead Elkins (11-5). Justin Mitchell followed with eight points.

SILSBEE, TEXAS 55, MILLS 47

A 14-0 third-quarter run by Silsbee (9-11) turned the tide and allowed the Tigers to erase a 30-25 deficit and scoot off to victory.

Dre'lon Miller ended with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jared Harris had nine points for the Tigers, who shot 21 of 49 (42.9%). Jayron Williams chipped in with 10 rebounds.

Keaton Cross' 13 points paced Mills (5-7), which went 15 of 49 (30.6%), including just 1 of 16 (6.3%) on three-pointers. Zaylin Rowland and Q.J. King each tallied eight points.

BEAUMONT (TEXAS) UNITED 49, SIDWELL FRIENDS (D.C.) 20

Washington commit Wesley Yates had 22 points and seven rebounds in a blistering display from Beaumont United (15-1).

Trealy Porchia added 12 points for the Timberwolves, who led 21-4 at halftime. The victory was the 14th in a row for Beaumont United.

Bryce Griffith had five points for Sidwell Friends (8-2), which hit just one basket in the first half and went 8 of 41 (19.5%) for the game.

WINDEMERE, FLA. 57, GREENFOREST (GA.) ACADEMY 46

Chalier Torres scored 16 points as Windemere (8-2) never trailed and rallied away after a late push from its opponents.

Isaiah Doeceus added 13 points while Jalen Debose scored eight points for the Wolverines. Cole White chipped in with six points but grabbed 17 rebounds.

Elijah Lewis had 14 points and Caleb Kawela finished with 13 points for Greenforest (4-5), which was down 28-8 in the second quarter before pulling within 37-31 with 1:23 left in the third period. The Eagles wouldn't get any closer than that as Windemere used a 10-3 run early in the fourth to remain in charge.