King Cotton 2022: Georgia team downs White Hall, 54-47

No matter the run posted by Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academic Center of Georgia, upset-minded White Hall was not going away easily in Wednesday’s King Cotton Holiday Classic duel.

Seven-foot Gai Chol awakened in the second half with 13 of his 17 points, and the Eagles of Decatur, Ga., turned a 4-point halftime deficit into a 54-47 win over the Bulldogs.

White Hall was looking to raise its basketball profile even higher after Tuesday’s win at the wire over Grissom of Huntsville, Ala.

Chol, a Mississippi State University signee playing for the Georgia team, made 8 of 9 at the floor, using his size to break double-teams and score easily over the smaller Bulldogs in the low post.

“It was just my coach; he told me I have to just play through it, no matter what,” Chol said. “If they’re guarding me, I just have to make a big play. So, I was just trying to make a big play for our team and catch up with them.”

D.K. Manyiel, another 7-footer, totaled 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Eagles easily outrebounded White Hall 39-22. Elijah Lewis added 11 points and 6 rebounds in the win.

White Hall (11-5), which had won 6 in a row, still got 24 points from sophomore point guard Jai’Chaunn Hayes. The tallest Bulldog at 6-7, his game-winner with 26 seconds left against Grissom made him the hero Tuesday.

“You know, I’m proud of Jai. He stayed aggressive,” said Hayes’ father, White Hall Coach Josh Hayes. “They were trying to double him. It was tough on him, and they were long as hell. But you know, they wore us down with the size in the second half. Valiant effort for my guys to fight. We just came up a little short, but the effort was there.”

Keaton Stone and Randy Emerson Jr. each had 7 points for the Bulldogs, playing in King Cotton for the second year in a row.

Greenforest started the first half with a 6-0 run and wiped away a 27-23 halftime deficit with an 8-0 punch to begin the second half. Lewis was a big reason for the third-quarter turnaround, scoring 7 of his points in a 5-minute span as the Eagles’ inside presence held White Hall scoreless in the period until the 3:38 mark.

“They believed,” Josh Hayes said of White Hall. “I didn’t think we’d go in 4 points ahead at halftime, but they had the belief. We’re still learning how to win. We’re still a progress, a team that’s learning and developing. But I’m going to say this: I think White Hall has arrived. Our record and our style of play speaks for itself. We’ve still got a long way to go, but it’s no easy win anymore.”

Greenforest outshot White Hall 51.1% (24 of 47) to 31.8% (14 of 44) for the game. Hayes scored all 7 of White Hall’s points in the period, but the Bulldogs had no answer for containing Greenforest’s twin towers, trailing 42-34 going into the final quarter.

“They were being real physical,” Jai Hayes said. “We weren’t rotating. They got the ball to the block easily, and we were late on our rotations.”

Greenforest built its largest lead at 49-39 with about 4 minutes left, but Ezekiel Farris capped a 6-0 run with a 3-point basket at the 1:43 mark, only for Chol to score the Eagles’ last 5 points to put away the Bulldogs.

“We were hoping to carry over the energy and confidence we had [Tuesday] to get a win, but we couldn’t pull it out,” the sophomore said.

The schedule for Thursday’s King Cotton games was not released before press time Wednesday.

Kaleb Hargrove of White Hall and Isaiah Lloyd of Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.) battle for a loose ball during the second quarter at the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





