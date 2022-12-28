King Cotton 2022: Mills starts day cooling off hot-shooting Grissom





Keaton Cross made his living at the free-throw line Wednesday during the lunch shift, and it paid off for Pulaski County’s Mills University Studies.

Cross made 10 of 15 free throws and scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half in leading Mills to a 66-60 win over Huntsville, Ala.’s Grissom to open Day 2 of the King Cotton Holiday Classic in the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Cross made 7 of 12 from the floor and totaled 8 rebounds for the Comets (6-7), who bounced back from a Day 1 loss to Silsbee (Texas).

Marcus Kendrick had 13 points and 3 assists and Allen Dixson scored 8 for Mills, which has won state championships in three of the past six seasons.

Izzy Miles led Grissom (10-5) with 25 points and 4 assists. Miles made 9 of 17 from the floor.

Justin McCall scored 13 points and totaled 6 rebounds, and Brendan Martin had 9 in the loss.

Grissom was attempting to rebound from a last-minute, 65-64 defeat to White Hall in Day 1, and stayed in the game with 54.8% shooting (23 of 42) from the floor. The Tigers made 5 of 7 in the third quarter and 9 of 18 in the fourth.

Miles, who was 3 of 6 from 3-point range, canned a 3 to will the Tigers to within 63-60 in the final minute, but a technical foul call for touching the ball out of bounds allowed Mills to seal the game with free throws.

Mills, which outrebounded Grissom 33-28, shot 21 for 48 (43.8%) from the floor and made 21 of 30 free throws. Grissom shot 10 for 14 at the stripe.

Sidwell Friends 36, Fort Bend Elkins 30

A day after being held to 20 points against Beaumont United, Washington, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School avoided going 0-2 against the state of Texas and won a defensive battle over Missouri City's Elkins, of the Fort Bend Independent School District.

Neither team shot better than 37% in this game, but Cameron Gillus' 14 points powered the Quakers (9-2), who are 6-2 on neutral courts this season. Chris Russell and Acaden Lewis each had 7 points in the win.

Christopher Barnett scored 15 points, making 7 of 7 from the floor, and pulled down 6 rebounds to lead Elkins (11-5), which lost Tuesday to Pine Bluff High School. Jae'Cody Osborne had 8 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Sidwell, which was shut out in the first quarter against Beaumont United, led Elkins 16-14 at halftime.