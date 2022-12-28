A safer year for LR

We finally have a new police chief coming on board in Little Rock. And, amazingly, everyone seems pleased to have him.

This has not been a good year for our city, with 80 homicides to date, and there are still a few more days before the year's end. Let's pledge our support to our Little Rock Police Department and Chief Heath Helton and have positive thoughts that 2023 will be a better and safer year for Little Rock.

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock

That counts, right?

I feel that Donald Trump was a law-and-order president. He broke the law and ordered others to do the same!

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock

On Intolerance Week

I would surmise that the Voices page recently had "Intolerance Week" at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. How else to explain the letters from Jack Mayberry and Joseph Barsocchi?

The first gentleman sent in a letter bemoaning the recent passage and signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. I would be hard-pressed to imagine how this legislation could possibly affect Mr. Mayberry personally. It made me happy knowing that a person's ability to marry another person of his or her choice is forever protected by federal law. Then Mr. Barsocchi wrote in giving his opinions about the "woke" ideology. Such a load of bollocks, and such an uproar over a word that isn't even really a word, in my opinion. "Woke" is just a term used by conservatives to stir up hatred and divide people. I would probably be described in this way, and I can assure you that I have no goal of destroying democracy.

It isn't hard to see how Ms. Sanders was elected, given the proliferation of prejudice and fomenting of hatred by this type of thinking in this state. May God grant this state a return to a two-party system, for I believe this monopoly by the Republican Party is nothing but harmful to our state.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Seems awfully cold

What happened to global warming?

EDDIE ARNOLD

Arkadelphia

World War III is nigh

Russia has accused the U.S. and Poland of attacking military bases inside Russia. This could cause World War III. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev claims to have proof that the U.S. and Poland hit targets inside Russian territory, and that Russia's legitimate military targets may now include military and political leadership of Ukraine and its allies. This includes Washington, D.C.

The Russian media declared a Russia-NATO conflict is imminent--a matter of weeks. Given the recent Volodymyr Zelenskyy lovefest with Congress, do you think the Biden regime will let the 40,000 NATO troops sit across the border in Poland and watch Russia destroy the Ukrainian military?

Russia has hypersonic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. The Sarmat weighs 200 metric tons, can deliver 15 independent nuclear payloads, and destroy an area the size of Texas. Watch the YouTube video "Sarmatushka." No English subtitles, but you will understand. Some song text: "The Russian Sarmat is ready to strike our enemy. ... to turn the enemy into dust. It has one joy--to disturb NATO's sleep."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress just passed the Respect for Marriage Act, embracing same-sex marriage. I believe this, along with abortion, is an attack on the family and an abomination to the sovereign living God, who ordained marriage to be between one man and one woman. Since the biblical standard was rejected, what is next--legalizing pedophilia, group marriage, or bestiality? Meanwhile, Russia has outlawed all publicity promoting a homosexual lifestyle.

If we as a nation do not fall on our face in sincere repentance for our many sins before the God of the universe, I believe he will remove his hand of protection upon our nation, and we will see war on our soil, and death on our doorsteps. Let us tremble, for God is just, and humbly pray for his mercy.

MARK PETERSON

Little Rock